Lito Adiwang emerged victorious in his ONE Championship debut against Pancrase world champion Senzo Ikeda in a preliminary bout in Part I of ONE: Century here on Tokyo on Sunday
More to come from Adiwang after ONE debut
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 13, 2019 - 10:54am

TOKYO, Japan — Lito Adiwang is just getting started after making a rousing debut in ONE: Century Part I held here on Sunday.

Adiwang, who was the winner of a ONE Championship contract through the ONE Warrior Series, made quick work of Japanese foe Senzo Ikeda and forced the referee to stop the match in the first round.

But the Team Lakay fighter says this is only the beginning of what he can bring.

"Expect more... short lang yung napakita ko pero expect more. Every time I enter [the cage]... I'll try to give better shows and improve," he said after the match.

After his first victory in the Strawweight division, the Baguio-based fighter is not shy in aiming for the top.

"It was a very fruitful year for me pero actually I've been visualizing this years back... I really wanted to enter ONE and be a part, not just be a part, I want to be a champion here," he said.

Adiwang gives Team Lakay their first victory here in Tokyo with his stablemate Danny Kingad seeing action in the co-main event of Part I.

Kevin Belingon and Honorio Banario will also be seeing action for Lakay in Part II Sunday night.

Editor's note: The coverage in Tokyo, Japan was partially sponsored by ONE Championship to promote the sport. At no stage does the host organization have a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.

