Screenshot from One Championship
Adiwang makes rousing ONE Championship debut vs Senzo Ikeda
(Philstar.com) - October 13, 2019 - 9:41am

TOKYO, Japan— Lito Adiwang gave Team Lakay a winning start in ONE: Century Part I after making quick work of Japanese foe Senzo Ikeda in the first round here at the Ryogoku Kokugikan on Sunday.

The debuting Adiwang caught Ikeda in an arm lock early the round, using his ground game to keep his opponent neutralized.

Not long after, the referee put a stop to the match after Ikeda had a left arm injury.

Adiwang was the winnner of a ONE Championship contract thru the ONE Warrior Series.

He has since won six bouts in a row, including this one.

Adiwang's Lakay stablemate Danny Kingad is set to face Flyweight King Demetrious Johnson in the co-main event of Part I later today.

--

Editor's note: The coverage in Tokyo, Japan was partially sponsored by ONE Championship to promote the sport. At no stage does the host organization have a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.

