Realtors make first playoffs
(The Philippine Star) - January 27, 2020 - 12:00am

BIÑAN, LAGUNA, Philippines –  Pasig-Sta. Lucia punched its playoffs ticket after scraping past Navotas Uni-Pak Sardines, 107-100, Saturday in the 2019-20 Chooks-to-Go MPBL Lakan Season at the Alonte Sports Arena here.

Jeric Teng posted 30 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block, leading the 17-11 Realtors to their first post-season appearance after finishing dead last in the Datu Cup.

“Every game we learn from our mistakes, so this time na-correct namin yung mali namin last game na nagcollapse yung defense namin kapag fourth quarter,” said Pasig coach Bong Dela Cruz.

Josan Nimes added 22 points, Argel Mendoza had 15 points built on four treys while Robbie Manalang got 15 of his own with eight dimes.

Down by 11, Navotas entered the fourth period with a 7-2 sprint to cut the deficit to six via Jhong Bondoc’s layup, 87-81.

But the Realtors quickly answered back with a 12-4 blitz to restore a double-digit advantage at 14, 99-85.

Down four midway through the first quarter, Pasig uncorked 15 unanswered points built on triples by Manalang, Teng, Nimes and Leo Najorda to take an 11-point margin, 27-16.

Osama Abdurasad dropped 18 points while Bondoc registered 17 markers and eight boards as Navotas slid to 7-22 in the Northern division.

