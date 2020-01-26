SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
DEAN'S CORNER
Karl Dehesa, Alvin Pasaol, Dylan Ababou, Santi Santillan, Troy Rike, Ryan Monteclaro, Leo De Vera, and Dan Reducto became coaches for the day as Chooks-to-Go and Special Olympics Asia Pacific held the first leg of the "Kaya 'Yan, Manok ng Bayan" Unified Basketball Clinic at The Upper Deck Court in Ortigas, Pasig.
Contributed photo
Chooks-to-go holds basketball clinic for People with Intellectual Disabilities
(Philstar.com) - January 26, 2020 - 9:29am

MANILA, Philippines — Amid their intense training in preparation for the 2020 FIBA 3X3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament, the national team pool, together with Kiefer Ravena, took time off for a very special mission, Saturday.

Karl Dehesa, Alvin Pasaol, Dylan Ababou, Santi Santillan, Troy Rike, Ryan Monteclaro, Leo De Vera, and Dan Reducto became coaches for the day as Chooks-to-Go and Special Olympics Asia Pacific held the first leg of the "Kaya 'Yan, Manok ng Bayan" Unified Basketball Clinic at The Upper Deck Court in Ortigas, Pasig.

The "Kaya 'Yan, Manok ng Bayan" is Bounty Agro Ventures Incorporated's commitment to the Special Olympics to conducting sports fests and training sessions for people with intellectual disabilities all over the Philippines, as well as a nationwide recruitment drive of PIDs to BAVI’s offices.

"Definitely this inspires all of us to push harder heading into the OQT. Our trainings are tough since we have been practicing twice-a-day for the last two months," said Dehesa.

"Being here made us realize who we are fighting for and that's them."

"This program of Chooks-to-Go is something that is really special to me because we all know how hard it is for PIDs to break-in to our society. Having this is a huge step forward because not only is Boss Ronald [Mascariñas] giving them a program but also giving them a chance to be part of their workforce," added campaign ambassador Ravena.

A total of 50 PIDs participated in the first leg of the camp that saw them learn the basics of 3x3 basketball.

To end the day, the participants were put to the test, competing in an exhibition game against the Chooks-to-Go All-Stars and, later on, a dance-off.

"Super important ito sa amin because nahihirapan kami makakuha ng support. Our mission is to provide year-long sports training for people with intellectual disabilities. Kahit may competition or wala, kailangan namin mag-training. Nahihirapan kaming gawin yun dahil lahat kami ay volunteer -- including our coaches," shared Special Olympics consultant Kaye Samson.

"So natutuwa kami that Bounty committed to giving us venues and coaches. To learn from professional athletes, ibang klaseng pagbabago ng buhay ang mabibigay sa kanila."

BAVI president Mascariñas shared that this is just the start of this program. He vows to bring more athletes, teach more sports, and reach more provinces in the next legs of this program.

"This is just the start of a continuous program for BAVI and the Special Olympics. We plan on heading to the provinces and locate more people with intellectual disabilities to come out and gain confidence through sports," said Mascariñas.

"But it's not just our organization who is committed to this as all of our athletes have pledged to take part in this very special program that is close to our hearts."

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Caruana in good position
By Edgar De Castro | January 26, 2020 - 12:00am
American Fabiano Caruana registered two straight victories to take a one-point lead at the 82nd Tata Steel Masters, putting himself in position to win his first Wijk aan Zee title in the Netherlands.
Sports
fbfb
Kai Sotto ranked 68th, tagged as four-star recruit in ESPN US class of 2020
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
NCAA Division I schools have already expressed interest in the Filipino basketball phenom. Sotto has already made unofficial...
Sports
fbfb
Alab plays host to Mono Vampire
By John Bryan Ulanday | January 26, 2020 - 12:00am
Alab Pilipinas tries to inch closer to the top when it hosts pacesetter Mono Vampire today in the ASEAN Basketball League at the Caloocan Sports Center.
Sports
fbfb
Shoeless runners inspire donors
By Joaquin M. Henson | January 26, 2020 - 12:00am
Ethiopian Abebe Bikila and South African Zola Budd are in the Olympic history books as two of the greatest barefoot runners ever.
Sports
fbfb
Hope Christian turns back Martires Academy
January 26, 2020 - 12:00am
Hope Christian High School came back to defeat Martires Academy, 71-64, in the 13-under division of the Milcu Got Skills Hard to Guard at the Lourdes School of Mandaluyong Gym.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
52 minutes ago
Alex Eala opens Australian Open juniors bid vs Israeli foe
By Luisa Morales | 52 minutes ago
Heading into the tournament as the fourth seed, Eala hopes to take the victory in her second grand slam juniors tournament...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Chooks-to-go holds basketball clinic for People with Intellectual Disabilities
1 hour ago
The "Kaya 'Yan, Manok ng Bayan" is Bounty Agro Ventures Incorporated's commitment to the Special Olympics to conducting sports...
Sports
fbfb
Bill Shaw Classic offers bonanza
January 26, 2020 - 12:00am
A grand list of cars and a motorcycle will be up for grabs in the annual Bill Shaw Golf Classic, which gets underway Wednesday at the Wack Wack Golf and Country Club in Mandaluyong City.
10 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Invitational 6-cock derby set at Imus
January 26, 2020 - 12:00am
After the 2020 World Slasher Cup 1, the international cockfighting fever shifts to the Imus Sports Arena in Cavite via the annual “MB Birthday Invitational 6-Cock Derby” on Tuesday.
10 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
1 day ago
Mighty wards off El-Khatib,UAE squad
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Mighty Sports-Philippines bucked a vintage 30-point performance by Lebanese star Fadi El-Khatib and salvaged a hard-earned...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with