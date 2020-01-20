SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
PBA D-League: AMA shifts course, chooses Baclig over Malonzo as top pick
(Philstar.com) - January 20, 2020 - 4:40pm

MANILA, Philippines – AMA Online Education changed its earlier plans and picked homegrown playmaker Reed Baclig as the top selection in the 2020 PBA D-League Draft Monday at PBA Office in Libis.

The Mark Herrera-mentored Titans selected the little-known 5-foot-7 guard who was part of the school's grassroots program.

Projected top selection Jamie Malonzo slid to Marinerong Pilipino at second, giving the Foundation Cup runner-up a foundational talent in the 6-foot-6 high-flyer.

The 23-year-old Malonzo graduated from Portland State before taking his act to La Salle for one season, and was even a part of the Mythical Team this past UAAP Season 82.

Marinero were the clear winners of the draft as coach Yong Garcia chose standouts like Joshua Torralba and Jollo Go of La Salle, James Spencer of UP, Darrell Menina of University of Cebu, and Miguel Gastador of University of San Jose-Recoletos.

Karate Kid-CEU also picked Gilas pool member Jaydee Tungcab as third overall pick as it entered a new era under coach Jeff Napa.

Aside from Tungcab, also joining the Scorpions are John Apacible of UE, Jboy Gob and David Murrell of UP, and Jerie Pingoy of Adamson.

Wangs-Letran participated the draft after the fourth round after taking in school-based players in the first four rounds.

Forty-one is the total draftees from the 137-strong pool which lasted until the 20th round.

Eleven of the 12 participants in the upcoming 2020 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup are school-based teams, with the tourney set to tip off on February 13.

Here's how the draft went.

First Round:
1. AMA – Reed Baclig
2. Marinero – Jamie Malonzo
3. Karate Kid-CEU – Jaydee Tungcab
4. Wangs-Letran – Sham Banez

Second Round:
1. AMA – Joshua Villamor
2. Marinero – Joshua Torralba
3. Karate Kid-CEU – John Apacible
4. Wangs-Letran – Kenny Rogers Rocacurva

Third Round:
1. AMA – Christian Germino
2. Marinero – Jollo Go
3. Karate Kid-CEU – Jboy Gob
4. Wangs-Letran – Kobe Monje

Fourth Round:
1. AMA – Christian Camay
2. Marinero – James Spencer
3. Karate Kid-CEU – David Murrell
4. Wangs-Letran – Pao Javillonar

Fifth Round:
1. AMA – John Cris Yambao
2. Marinero – Judel Fuentes
3. Karate Kid-CEU – Jamil Bulawan
4. Wangs-Letran – Jayson Bondoc

Sixth Round:
1. AMA – Earl Bryan Ceniza
2. Marinero – Darrell Menina
3. Karate Kid-CEU – Dariel Bayla
4. Wangs-Letran – PASS

Seventh Round:
1. AMA – Allen Jade Rodriguez
2. Marinero - Yves Sazon
3. Karate Kid-CEU – Joseph Pineda

Eighth Round:
1. AMA – Zheanriz Romero
2. Marinero – Miguel Gastador
3. Karate Kid-CEU – Daryl Pascual

Ninth Round:
1. AMA – Joshua Ivan Seda
2. Marinero – Marcus Jerome Ejercito
3. Karate Kid-CEU – Ivan Jose

10th Round:
1. AMA – Eduardo Kapunan
2. Marinero – Rendell Senining
3. Karate Kid-CEU – Jerie Pingoy

11th Round:
1. AMA – Cymond Santos
2. Marinero – PASS
3. Karate Kid-CEU – PASS 

12th Round:
1. AMA – Kobe Cruz

13th Round:
1. AMA – Richel Angelo Cabaluna

14th Round:
1. AMA – Alec Catorce

15th Round:
1. AMA – Lorenzo Kyle Orbeta

16th Round:
1. AMA – Michael Rio-Simmonds

17th Round:
1. AMA – Luis Antonio Abaca

18th Round:
1. AMA – Waldrich Siy

19th Round:
1. AMA – Xavier Albances

20th Round:
1. AMA – Jeferson Arceo

