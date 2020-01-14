SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
DEAN'S CORNER
Eduard Folayang
ONE Championship
Folayang seeks return to winning ways anew
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - January 14, 2020 - 3:14pm

MANILA, Philippines – For Filipino fighter Eduard Folayang, the greatest glory in life isn’t about never falling, but in rising every time he falls.

And Folayang will try to rise again after falling twice to Japanese Shinya Aoki and Ultimate Fighting Championship legend Eddie Alvarez as the former clashes with Pakistani Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE: Fire & Fury slated January 31 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

“2019 has been an absolute roller coaster ride for me,” said Folayang. “I started the year off as champion but fell short to Shinya in Tokyo and Eddie Alvarez, which were losses that I learned a lot from even though it was tough to deal with.”

Folayang also showed regret in his loss to Alvarez, a match he was winning in the early goings only to get unmasked by the latter’s world class wrestling and submission skills.

It was a defeat that denied the Team Lakay icon a spot in the ONE Lightweight Grand Prix Championship finale.

“Being able to face one of the best fighters (Alvarez) in the world, who is a former UFC and Bellator World Champion, it was a huge honor. I feel like I was winning that fight, and then one mistake and I’m on the losing end. I won’t make that same mistake again next time.”

To be able to return to title contention, Folayang thinks he needs to come up with inspiring performances that will catapult him back up the rankings.

“As a martial artist, I’m always learning and growing,” said Folayang.

Folayang vowed to get back on top.

“I still feel like I’m at the top of my division, and I want to get back in contention in 2020. The lightweight division is one of the toughest in ONE Championship, and I want to reclaim the title again for my Filipino fans. I’m hungry as ever for victory. I will be back on top. It’s all about that mindset. With the help of God, I’ll be champion again,” he said.

EDUARD FOLAYANG ONE CHAMPIONSHIP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
What does Dave Ildefonso's return to Ateneo mean?
By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
Dave Ildefonso has left National University to return to his home in Katipunan — Ateneo.
Sports
fbfb
Retired champ OFW in Tokyo
By Joaquin Henson | January 14, 2020 - 12:00am
Four-time OPBF welterweight champion Rev Santillan lives alone in Tokyo and makes an honest living as a trainer working from 2 to 10 p.m. at the Shakujii gym to send nearly P20,000 a month to his parents and only...
Sports
fbfb
Kai Sotto continues to impress in New Jersey tourney
By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
Playing in the New Jersey tournament Metro Classic, Sotto flexed his skills against The Patrick School (TPS) National on Friday...
Sports
fbfb
WATCH: Kai Sotto goes on dunk fest in Metro Classic
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
The 7'2" was absolutely dominant in the paint, hammering down seven dunks in the win — including an off the backboard...
Sports
fbfb
Top golf courses take brunt of Taal Volcano’s wrath
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
A number of championship golf courses in the south were forced to temporarily close its operations following Taal Volcano’s...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
21 minutes ago
Lakers streak hits nine with win over Cavs; Gilgeous-Alexander powers Thunder
21 minutes ago
LeBron James scored 23 of his 31 points in the second half as the Los Angeles Lakers broke open a close game to register a...
Sports
fbfb
34 minutes ago
Folayang seeks return to winning ways anew
By Joey Villar | 34 minutes ago
For Filipino fighter Eduard Folayang, the greatest glory in life isn’t about never falling, but in rising every time...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Onte, Bona dominate PPS Trenas netfest
By Dante Navarro | 2 hours ago
Alexandra Onte and Kendrick Bona fashioned out a pair of straight-set triumphs to share MVP honors in the PPS-PEPP Mayor Jerry...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Pacers hand 76ers sixth straight road defeat
2 hours ago
T.J. Warren scored 21 points and produced a big block with 29 seconds left as the Indiana Pacers extended the Philadelphia...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
Djokovic, Nadal, Federer aim to keep young Aussie Open challengers at bay
3 hours ago
Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have kept a tight grip on the Majors over the past decade, with the Serb and...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with