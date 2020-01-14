Folayang seeks return to winning ways anew

MANILA, Philippines – For Filipino fighter Eduard Folayang, the greatest glory in life isn’t about never falling, but in rising every time he falls.

And Folayang will try to rise again after falling twice to Japanese Shinya Aoki and Ultimate Fighting Championship legend Eddie Alvarez as the former clashes with Pakistani Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE: Fire & Fury slated January 31 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

“2019 has been an absolute roller coaster ride for me,” said Folayang. “I started the year off as champion but fell short to Shinya in Tokyo and Eddie Alvarez, which were losses that I learned a lot from even though it was tough to deal with.”

Folayang also showed regret in his loss to Alvarez, a match he was winning in the early goings only to get unmasked by the latter’s world class wrestling and submission skills.

It was a defeat that denied the Team Lakay icon a spot in the ONE Lightweight Grand Prix Championship finale.

“Being able to face one of the best fighters (Alvarez) in the world, who is a former UFC and Bellator World Champion, it was a huge honor. I feel like I was winning that fight, and then one mistake and I’m on the losing end. I won’t make that same mistake again next time.”

To be able to return to title contention, Folayang thinks he needs to come up with inspiring performances that will catapult him back up the rankings.

“As a martial artist, I’m always learning and growing,” said Folayang.

Folayang vowed to get back on top.

“I still feel like I’m at the top of my division, and I want to get back in contention in 2020. The lightweight division is one of the toughest in ONE Championship, and I want to reclaim the title again for my Filipino fans. I’m hungry as ever for victory. I will be back on top. It’s all about that mindset. With the help of God, I’ll be champion again,” he said.