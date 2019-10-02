Philippine tennis' great hope: Alex Eala

MANILA, Philippines — Throughout the history of Philippine sports, there have been a handful of household names that define a sport in the eyes of a Filipino fan.

Manny Pacquiao is to boxing as Robert Jaworski is to basketball — or as Hidilyn Diaz is to weightlifting as Efren "Bata" Reyes is to billiards.

At 14 years old, Filipina tennis phenom Alex Eala is quickly following in their footsteps.

First making big headlines in the country after her stint in the US Open Juniors last September, Eala has only touched the tip of her potential.

Philstar.com got a chance to sit down and talk with the up and coming tennis star about her career and the struggles that come with it.

Entering the big stage

Working her way through the qualifying tournament, the 14-year-old Eala ended up in the main draw of the US Open Juniors Championship in the iconic Billie Jean King Tennis Center in Flushing, Queens in September.

She became the first Filipino to qualify for a Grand Slam tournament since Jeson Patrombon in 1991.

Among 64 teens gunning for the title, Eala reached the second round of the prestigious tournament — even winning her US Open Juniors debut with a commanding 6-1, 6-0 score against her opponent.

"It was a very nice experience, it was my first main draw grand slam. So to be given a chance to play there in the real venue was very amazing for me," Eala said.

Despite getting booted out early, the Rafael Nadal Academy (RNA) scholar simply got back into business with other tournaments.

Heading to South Africa after her US Open stint, Eala won her first championship in an ITF Juniors Grade A Tournament — a title that propelled her to a career-best 26th place in the ITF Juniors Ranking.

But it's not always rainbows and butterflies for the 14-year-old netter.

Uphill battles

Like any other athlete, Eala always had to face challenges along the way.

Spending most of her time in the RNA in Spain, Eala doesn't get to spend much time with her loved ones here in the Philippines.

"One of the struggles is trying to keep up with school, being away from the family," Eala said.

"Sometimes you get really tired because its tournament after tournament and training but as a junior, you have to learn to adapt to your problems," she added.

But a strong support system made up of her parents and loved ones, the 14-year-old phenom is able to push through.

"I try to keep in touch with them a lot and I do get a lot of support emotionally... it really helps motivate me to keep going," she said.

A new age of tennis

In recent years, there has been a surge in young blood talent in women's tennis.

Players like USA's Naomi Osaka, Coco Gauff and Canada's Bianca Andreescu all saw significant success so early in their careers.

Seeing them perform like this, Eala says, provides a role model for her and her fellow junior athletes.

"Of course people like them, they're very big inspirations to me and to other junior players out there," she said.

"But you know for now I'm just taking it step by step and focusing on what I need to do in order to get there," she added.

Becoming a role model

Despite her young age, Eala is aware that she is not only playing for herself every time she enters the court.

But rather, she sees the opportunity to become a role model to other tennis players — especially in the Philippines.

"I do hope I inspire other younger players and I try to be the best example as I can be," Eala said.

"I just want to tell them to keep working hard and if you're passionate about tennis, good things will come eventually," she added.

Eala is currently back at the RNA and is preparing for the Osaka Mayor's Cup-World Super Junior Tennis Championships to be held in Japan later this month.