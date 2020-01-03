Pringle back on big stage

MANILA, Philippines — If Meralco is unleashing a new set of ammo in Raymond Almazan, Allein Maliksi and Bong Quinto in its third Governors’ Cup title clash with Barangay Ginebra, the Gin Kings are ready to let loose theirs in explosive guard Stanley Pringle.

Pringle, Ginebra’s acquisition in a trade with NorthPort early in the Commissioner’s Cup, can’t wait to hit the court for his first PBA championship appearance, confident he could replicate the previous success he enjoyed back in college and in the import-flavored Asean Basketball League.

“Oh, it’s really big, it’s my first finals appearance,” said the 32-year-old playmaker. “But you know I’ve played on big stages before so I’m going to give everything I have, and they know that, my teammates know that, and we’re going to be ready to play.”

Prior to his arrival in the PBA as the Batang Pier’s top rookie pick in 2014, the wiry Fil-Am orchestrated play for the Indonesia Warriors as they reigned supreme in the ABL in 2012. Pringle averaged 18.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game in the tournament where the Warriors upended two Philippine clubs, Philippine Patriots in the semis, 2-0, and San Miguel Beer in the finals, 3-1.

Back in the US, Pringle played an integral part as Penn State beat Baylor in the National Invitational Tournament in 2009.

Pringle made a big impact for Ginebra, especially in his first full conference. The 6-foot-2 guard was intrumental in getting the team back to the Last Dance after a year of absence, accounting for 19 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4 assists and two steals in the four-game disposal of former team NorthPort in the semis.

“It’s a great feeling (being in the PBA finals). But you know I’m not really thinking too much of it. I just want to play hard and leave it all on the floor to reach to the finals, win a championship,” he said.

Pringle, who ranks sixth in the race for the Best Player of the Conference plum, welcomed the long break to get his knee to recover. He however, maintained the importance of managing the time off so they won’t get rusty or overworked by the time the finals start on Tuesday.

“First to get our legs back as soon as possible, we have a break so coach wants us to hurry up and try to recover for injuries that we have. We’re not gonna take too much time off. I’ve got little injuries but I think it’s the perfect amount of time for me to get my knee back. And I expect everybody to be healthy and ready to go,” he said.

“Should be a real exciting finals,” he added.