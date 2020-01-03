SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
DEAN'S CORNER
Stanley Pringle
Pringle back on big stage
Olmin Leyba (The Philippine Star) - January 3, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — If Meralco is unleashing a new set of ammo in Raymond Almazan, Allein Maliksi and Bong Quinto in its third Governors’ Cup title clash with Barangay Ginebra, the Gin Kings are ready to let loose theirs in explosive guard Stanley Pringle.

Pringle, Ginebra’s acquisition in a trade with NorthPort early in the Commissioner’s Cup, can’t wait to hit the court for his first PBA championship appearance, confident he could replicate the previous success he enjoyed back in college and in the import-flavored Asean Basketball League.

“Oh, it’s really big, it’s my first finals appearance,” said the 32-year-old playmaker. “But you know  I’ve played on big stages before so I’m going to give everything I have, and they know that, my teammates know that, and we’re going to be ready to play.”

Prior to his arrival in the PBA as the Batang Pier’s top rookie pick in 2014, the wiry Fil-Am orchestrated play for the Indonesia Warriors as they reigned supreme in the ABL in 2012.  Pringle averaged 18.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game in the tournament where the Warriors upended two Philippine clubs, Philippine Patriots in the semis, 2-0, and San Miguel Beer in the finals, 3-1.

Back in the US, Pringle played an integral part as Penn State beat Baylor in the National Invitational Tournament in 2009.

Pringle made a big impact for Ginebra, especially in his first full conference. The 6-foot-2 guard was intrumental in getting the team back to the Last Dance after a year of absence, accounting for 19 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4 assists and two steals in the four-game disposal of former team NorthPort in the semis. 

“It’s a great feeling (being in the PBA finals). But you know I’m not really thinking too much of it. I just want to play hard and leave it all on the floor to reach to the finals, win a championship,” he said.

Pringle, who ranks sixth in the race for the Best Player of the Conference plum, welcomed the long break to get his knee to recover. He however, maintained the importance of managing the time off so they won’t get rusty or overworked by the time the finals start on Tuesday. 

“First  to get our legs back as soon as possible, we have a break so coach wants us to hurry up and try to recover for injuries that we have. We’re not gonna take too much time off. I’ve got little injuries but I think it’s the perfect amount of time for me to get my knee back. And I expect everybody to be healthy and ready to go,” he said.

“Should be a real exciting finals,” he added.

ALLEIN MALIKSI BONG QUINTO RAYMOND ALMAZAN STANLEY PRINGLR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Danny top candidate for Manny Pacquiao
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
It looks like former super WBA/WBC lightwelterweight and WBC welterweight champion Danny Garcia may emerge the leading contender...
Sports
fb tw
Creamline, Petro Gazz, Banko Perlas test mettle vs foreign teams in PVL preseason tiff
By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
The six-team meet will be played in one among the Flying V Centre in San Juan, the Ninoy Aquino Stadium or Rizal Memorial...
Sports
fb tw
Thiem confident 'Big Three' will be toppled at Slams
10 hours ago
World number four Dominic Thiem Thursday expressed confidence a new Grand Slam champion will be crowned in 2020 outside the...
Sports
fb tw
Nagai targets National Stroke Play title repeat
By Dante Navarro | 6 hours ago
Gen Nagai expects another tough outing but hopeful of pulling off another escape act as he headlines the field in the National...
Sports
fb tw
Pastor’s son in first-ever PBA finals
By Joaquin Henson | 2 days ago
It’s not often that a PBA rookie is branded the X-factor in his first-ever finals appearance but Meralco’s Bong...
Sports
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
Mexicans, Aussie in line to face Jerwin
By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
It will be a busy new year for Jerwin Ancajas as prospective challengers are lining up to challenge the IBF superflyweight...
Sports
fb tw
1 hour ago
New Gilas team unleashed next month
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Gilas Pilipinas’ Andray Blatche era is over as the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas starts its journey towards the 2023...
Sports
fb tw
1 hour ago
Bianca, Yuka ready for pro debut
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
After serving flag and country in two major international competitions, Bianca Pagdanganan and Yuka Saso brace for more challenging,...
Sports
fb tw
1 hour ago
PVL draws foreign teams in pocket tourney
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Premier Volleyball League will hold a pre-season tournament comprising of its top teams Creamline, PetroGazz and BanKo...
Sports
fb tw
WSC 2020: A tribute to Ray Alexander
January 3, 2020 - 12:00am
The prestigious World Slasher Cup kicks off Jan. 20 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, with this 9-cock invitational internation derby held in tribute to the late legendary American breeder and WSC pioneer Ray Ale...
1 hour ago
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with