SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
SEAG MEDAL TALLY
DEAN'S CORNER
Jamie Lim (left) is pictured with her mother Atty. Darlene Berberabe in this file photo.
STAR/Boy Santos
Jamie Lim, Samboy Lim’s talented daughter, strikes gold in SEA Games karatedo
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - December 9, 2019 - 3:51pm

MANILA, Philippines – She’s got it all – and it’s in her DNA.

Jamie Lim chopped and kicked her way to a gold medal feat in karatedo, beating Indonesia’s Ceyco Zefanya, 2-1, in the final of women’s +61kg kumite in the 30th SEA Games at the World Trade Center Monday.

It was the second gold for the fencing team, which also has one silver and nine bronze medals, after Junna Tsukii’s win in the -50kg class marred by a post-victory controversy involving her coach.

But this one is free of any dispute but with a tinge of drama as she had to overcome tall odds to realize a dream SEAG gold. She had cut short her training and didn’t fight for four years to focus on her academics.

She returned just last June to hone up for the Games but not after graduating with honors (BS Mathematics, summa cum laude) from UP.

“Sobrang against the odds po, because 'yung mga kalaban ko, full-time athletes po sila. Nag-full time lang ako like five months ago," said Lim. "Karate has always been in my heart, and 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines, how special is that, 'di ba?”

It was. And it was just as near-impeccable as her performance that saw here outclass Audrey Japvus of Malaysia, 7-2, in the quarters and ease out Vietnam’s Thao Thi Bui, 5-1, in the semis to arrange a gold medal duel with Zefanya.

“The timing is perfect, I just graduated, I got my goal in academics, and I think the signs just told me to. It's calling me to come back. So I just went for it, bahala na, just give it your all. It paid off.”

No wonder this 22-year-old clever fighter is on top not only of her class but also of her sport. She’s the daughter of Atty. Darlene Berberabe, a former Pag-Ibig Fund CEO, and Samboy Lim, the PBA’s “Skywalker” and a former SEAG champ.

SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
A huge step for Philippine men's volleyball
By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
There is no denying that despite the power game that characterizes men’s volleyball, it has taken a far backseat to...
Sports
fb tw
'Humanity is above all': Indonesian president thanks Pinoy hero surfer
By Dino Maragay | 2 hours ago
Filipino Southeast Asian Games surfer Roger Casugay’s recent heroics continue to deservedly gain significant atten...
Sports
fb tw
Gilas vows to get past Toroman, Indons
By Olmin Leyba | December 9, 2019 - 12:00am
Gilas Pilipinas switches to full-automatic fire as it eyes its familiar spot at this stage of the Southeast Asian Games the gold medal match at the expense of a semifinal opponent coached by a familiar face Rajko...
Sports
fb tw
Why Team Philippines is winning
By Bill Velasco | December 9, 2019 - 12:00am
Team Philippines built up quite a head of steam at the start of the 30th Southeast Asian Games.
Sports
fb tw
Columbian drafts Go, Adams; Blackwater tabs Shaw, Suerte
By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
Columbian Dyip picked hot-shooting Fil-Am Roosevelt Adams as No. 1 pick in the PBA Rookie Draft yesterday, setting up a fiery...
Sports
fb tw
Latest
50 minutes ago
Philippines surpasses own SEA Games gold record
By Franco Luna | 50 minutes ago
In capping off a gold rush of a hosting, the Philippines has officially broken its previous record for number of gold medals...
Sports
fb tw
2 hours ago
'Humanity is above all': Indonesian president thanks Pinoy hero surfer
By Dino Maragay | 2 hours ago
Filipino Southeast Asian Games surfer Roger Casugay’s recent heroics continue to deservedly gain significant atten...
Sports
fb tw
3 hours ago
Hero surfer tapped as Philippine flag-bearer in SEA Games closing rites
By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
Roger Casugay has gone from an ordinary surfer to a hero and a Southeast Asian Games gold medalist, and now to the Philippines’...
Sports
fb tw
6 hours ago
Amit downs compatriot Centeno for SEA Games 9-ball gold
By Michelle Lojo | 6 hours ago
Roughly a day after their final clash in the Women's 10-Ball Pool final, Rubilen Amit took a win over Chezka Centeno, 7-3,...
Sports
fb tw
21 hours ago
Philippines dethrones Thailand, enters finals in SEA Games men's volleyball
By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
The Philippine men's volleyball team took an emphatic upset over five-peat-seeking Thailand, 17-25, 25-20, 23-25, 27-25, 17-15,...
Sports
fb tw
21 hours ago
Gilas women unseat Malaysia, boost bid for SEA Games gold
By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
The Gilas Pilipinas women's basketball squad dethroned defending champion Malaysia with a thrilling 81-75 victory...
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with