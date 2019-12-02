Duathlon, cycling bets add to Philippines’ SEA Games golden haul

MANILA, Philippines – Two more gold medals went to Philippine bets in the 30th Southeast Asian Games, with Monica Torres clinching first place in women's duathlon and Lea Denise Belgira also winning gold in the women's mountain bike downhill event on Monday.

Torres and Belgira gave the hosts at least 22 gold medals after an astounding 20-gold-medal haul in Day 1.

In the last edition of the SEA Games in 2017, the Philippine contingent only bagged a total of 24 golds in the whole duration of the tournament.

The Philippines is hoping for a repeat of our 2005 hosting where we clinched the general championship of the biennial event.