Philippine bet Alisson Krystle Perticheto
STAR/Mon Pintolo
Filipino figure skaters rule the ice in SEA Games 
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 30, 2019 - 3:10pm

MANILA, Philippines – Alisson Krystle Perticheto led a successful opening day for Filipino figure skaters in the 30th Southeast Asian Games on Friday.

Held at the SM Skating Megamall, Perticheto, Christopher Caluza and Edrian Paul Celestino put on a show for the Filipino fans.

2017 SEA Games bronze medalist Perticheto took the top spot in the Senior Ladies Short Program, besting eight other participants from Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia. She tallied 53.65 points after the short program, leading Singapore's Chloe Ing by 2.98 points.

Meanwhile, Caluza and Celestino took the second and third spots in the Senior Men's Short Program — less than two points behind Malaysia's Julian Zhi Jie Yee, who finished first.

Caluza recorded a score of 62.37 while Celestino finished with 61.52.

All three skaters hope to continue their success in the Free Skate program on Sunday, December 1, still at the SM Skating Megamall.

For her part, fellow Filipina skater Cirinia Gillett will need to make up a lot of ground. She finished the short program at ninth place with a score of 20.93.

