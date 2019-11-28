SEA GAMES 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Cycling team vows to win on home soil
Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - November 28, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines aims to nail at least two gold medals in cycling’s road race events of the 30th Southeast Asian Games on Dec. 4 at the Praying Hands Monument in Tagaytay City.

National road race team coach Ednalyn Hualda said the Filipinos have a strong chance against the region’s top riders, both in individual time trial and men’s individual mass start.

All five of the country’s entries in the mass start – Marcelo Felipe, Jonel Carcueva, Ismael Grospe, Junrey Navarra and El Joshua Carino – have a legitimate shot at the gold given their familiarity with the route that includes ascents in Payapa and Agoncillo.

“I’m sure our opponents will focus on Felipe, Carcueva and Grospe being veteran internationalists,” said Hualda. “That should open the door for Junrey and Joshua, who are both impressive mountain climbers.”

Also tipped to contend for the gold are Mark John Galedo and Ronald Oranza in the ITT.

“It will really depend on conditioning but we’re confident of our chances considering we’re constantly training, communicating and monitoring all our cyclists’ conditioning,” said Hualda.

Galedo and Oranza will then join forces with many-time Ronda Pilipinas champion Jan Paul Morales and George Oconer in the team trial, which the hosts also seek to dominate.

Hualda is also pinning her hopes on Marella Salamat, who is competing in the women’s ITT which she ruled in Singapore four years ago.

The cycling event, which also includes BMX, where Asian Games veteran Daniel Caluag is lined up, and mountain bike, is slated Dec. 1 to 10.

CYCLING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte asked to make all SEA Games events free to public
By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas President Monico Puentevella pleaded to President Duterte to make all tickets for free...
Sports
fb tw
Gilas' Pogoy suffers injury, ruled out for SEA Games 
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
RR Pogoy has been ruled out of the Gilas Pilipinas lineup for the 30th Southeast Asian Games due to a back injury.
Sports
fb tw
Azkals fall short vs Myanmar in SEA Games
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
The Under-22 Azkals couldn't get past Myanmar, losing 1-2 in the group stage of the 30th Southeast Asian Games
Sports
fb tw
Cyclists eye minimum 2 golds in SEA Games
By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
The Philippines is looking at scooping up at least two gold medals in cycling’s road race events of the 30th Southeast...
Sports
fb tw
No guarantees Philippines will dominate SEA Games basketball – SBP
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
The Philippines may be the region’s undisputed king but Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas said sweeping the four gold...
Sports
fb tw
Latest
6 hours ago
Duterte asked to make all SEA Games events free to public
By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas President Monico Puentevella pleaded to President Duterte to make all tickets for free...
Sports
fb tw
6 hours ago
Azkals fall short vs Myanmar in SEA Games
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
The Under-22 Azkals couldn't get past Myanmar, losing 1-2 in the group stage of the 30th Southeast Asian Games
Sports
fb tw
9 hours ago
Gilas' Pogoy suffers injury, ruled out for SEA Games 
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
RR Pogoy has been ruled out of the Gilas Pilipinas lineup for the 30th Southeast Asian Games due to a back injury.
Sports
fb tw
9 hours ago
Cyclists eye minimum 2 golds in SEA Games
By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
The Philippines is looking at scooping up at least two gold medals in cycling’s road race events of the 30th Southeast...
Sports
fb tw
14 hours ago
After scoreless draw vs Myanmar, Malditas look to fine-tune finishing
By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
"Kailangan lang talaga [namin] is to finish, ma-capitalize namin yung atake," Dimzon said after the match.
Sports
fb tw
1 day ago
Malditas battle Myanmar to scoreless draw in SEA Games debut
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Playing aggressively on offense, the Filipina booters forced Myanmar to their first ever draw against the Filipinas.
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with