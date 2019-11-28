Cycling team vows to win on home soil

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines aims to nail at least two gold medals in cycling’s road race events of the 30th Southeast Asian Games on Dec. 4 at the Praying Hands Monument in Tagaytay City.

National road race team coach Ednalyn Hualda said the Filipinos have a strong chance against the region’s top riders, both in individual time trial and men’s individual mass start.

All five of the country’s entries in the mass start – Marcelo Felipe, Jonel Carcueva, Ismael Grospe, Junrey Navarra and El Joshua Carino – have a legitimate shot at the gold given their familiarity with the route that includes ascents in Payapa and Agoncillo.

“I’m sure our opponents will focus on Felipe, Carcueva and Grospe being veteran internationalists,” said Hualda. “That should open the door for Junrey and Joshua, who are both impressive mountain climbers.”

Also tipped to contend for the gold are Mark John Galedo and Ronald Oranza in the ITT.

“It will really depend on conditioning but we’re confident of our chances considering we’re constantly training, communicating and monitoring all our cyclists’ conditioning,” said Hualda.

Galedo and Oranza will then join forces with many-time Ronda Pilipinas champion Jan Paul Morales and George Oconer in the team trial, which the hosts also seek to dominate.

Hualda is also pinning her hopes on Marella Salamat, who is competing in the women’s ITT which she ruled in Singapore four years ago.

The cycling event, which also includes BMX, where Asian Games veteran Daniel Caluag is lined up, and mountain bike, is slated Dec. 1 to 10.