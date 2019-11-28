SEA GAMES 2019
Pogoy out of Gilas due to joint injury
Olmin Leyba (The Philippine Star) - November 28, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Injury bug hit Gilas Pilipinas a week before it plunges into action as shooter RR Pogoy is sidelined by a bad back.

Pogoy limped out of TNT KaTropa’s semis-clinching win over Magnolia in the PBA Governors’ Cup last Sunday and was later diagnosed with a disc bulge in his lumbosacral joint, which is causing nerve root irritation.

“The prognosis is he will need a couple of weeks before he can return to the court. That unfortunately will eliminate him from the Gilas lineup,” Gilas coach Tim Cone said yesterday.

“It’s a big blow because he was one of our best shooters and two-way players. He will be difficult to replace,” said Cone.

Prior to his injury,  the Cebuano gunner was having a fine tournament for TNT, averaging 20.27 points on a sizzling 47 percent  in the PBA Governors’ Cup  

Pogoy’s unexpected departure leaves Cone with 11 healthy players, though rules allow him to name a replacement in case of injury.  Cone is expected to pick from the original 15-man pool who will suit up in the competition that starts Dec. 4.

 “At this point, we are exploring various scenarios before we settle on our response to RR’s exclusion,” said the grand slam champion coach.

This leaves the door open for those who were cut from the Final 12 – Greg Slaughter, Scottie Thompson and Art dela Cruz.

          

