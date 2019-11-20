SEA GAMES 2019
The NU Lady Bulldogs take Game One of the Finals against the UST Growling Tigresses, 70-65. The NU players are wearing shirts that with Jack Danielle Animam's number, Animam is sidelined due to an eye injury she sustained in New Zealand with the national team.
Animam-less NU overcomes UST, nears six-peat
November 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines — The NU Lady Bulldogs weathered a tough challenge from the UST Growling Tigresses in Game One of the UAAP Season 82 women's basketball Finals, 70-65, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday.

Despite missing the services of star center Jack Danielle Animam, who was sidelined due to an eye injury she sustained in her Gilas Pilipinas women's stint in New Zealand, Rhena Itesi and the Lady Bulldogs were able to keep their historic win streak alive with their 95th straight victory.

Stepping in for Animam, Itesi and Kelli Hayes had to battle it out with league MVP Grace Irebu, who was a driving force for the Tigresses' challenge.

NU had a hot start in the opening salvo, with Hayes and Itesi leading the charge. 

But the Tigresses defense forced the five-time defending champions to turn the ball over while also dominating the offensive boards.

Getting extra possessions, the Tigresses were able to take the one-point advantage at the end of the opening period, 22-21.

In the second canto, the Lady Bulldogs' championship mettle showed with Itesi taking over inside the paint and getting into the line.

NU took a double-digit advantage late in the second, 41-31, after Hayes converted on an and-one.

But Tacky Tactac hit two back-to-back triples, including a heave from the MOA logo, to trim the lead to three, 41-38, at halftime.

Determined to get some breathing room from the pesky Tigresses, NU went on a 6-0 start in the third canto to pull away from their opponents, 47-38.

But the Tigresses once again breathed down the necks of the Lady Bulldogs late in the fourth quarter when they got within two with an Irebu basket, 65-67.

Ultimately, it was a Mikka Cacho corner triple that put the nail in the coffin of the Tigresses as NU held on for the victory.

The Lady Bulldogs are now on the cusp of their sixth straight title.

