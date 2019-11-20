SEA GAMES 2019
Piolo Pascual and Matteo Guidicelli
Piolo Pascual, Matteo Guidicelli boost Cycle PH cast
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - November 20, 2019 - 1:19pm

MANILA, Philippines – Piolo Pascual and Matteo Guidicelli, along with a number of Star Magic artists and other celebrities, gear up for another ride with beginners and bike enthusiasts as they spice up the Sun Like Cycle PH on Saturday at Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

Around 1,200 bikers aged two and above are setting out for the friendly ride in various categories, including the tricycle ride (100-m distance for two- to three years olds), kids’ ride (500-m for 4-5 years old) and the family ride (30-minute ride for 6-15 with adult companion). The event was launched last year by Sun Life and Sunrise Events, Inc., now part of the IRONMAN Group, with Pascual as one of the spearheads.

Participants will also get the chance to ride with three-time Tour de France green jersey winner Robbie McEwen. The entire family will also be kept entertained during the weekend with a wide range of fun activities lined up in the cycling and lifestyle expo.

Other categories on tap are the solo ride (30-minute ride for 6-15), short distance ride (20-km for 10 and above) and long distance ride (40-km for 10 and above) where riders will pedal alongside McEwen, Pascual and Guidicelli, among others.

Pascual and Guidecelli are two of showbiz’s most active participants in sports, having competed in various Ironman races, their presence expected to help draw more participants, particularly the families, to the event also aimed at promoting family bonding and encouraging people to live healthier lives.

Meanwhile, the event, also held to promote awareness on diabetes prevention and help less-privileged kids sustain their education, this being staged as a fund-raiser, will be launched in a press conference tomorrow (Friday) at 4 p.m. at the SEDA BGC Hotel.

