Pedrosa, the top-ranked player, took two quick wins in both the morning and afternoon sessions to move into the fifth round of the men's singles event.
SEA Games-bound shuttlers kick off Smart National Open bids
(Philstar.com) - November 19, 2019 - 11:47am

MANILA, Philippines – Southeast Asian Games-bound standouts Ros Pedrosa and Mika De Guzman kicked off their 2019 Smart National Open Badminton Tournament stints in style, Monday evening at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex.

Pedrosa, the top-ranked player, took two quick wins in both the morning and afternoon sessions to move into the fifth round of the men's singles event. The former UAAP Most Valuable Player first dominated Vicarlo Buenaventura, Jr., 21-12, 21-10. He then needed only 35 minutes to take down Lance Novilla, 21-13, 21-11.

Meanwhile, Second-seed Lyrden Laborte needed to three sets to survive Christian Selga, 21-14, 14-21, 21-14, to join Pedrosa in the next phase.

Lanz Zafra and Solomon Padiz Jr. likewise dealt Kevin Dalisay and John Sy, respectively, straight-set defeats to keep the top four seeds into the following round.

On the other hand, UAAP Season 81 Rookie of the Year De Guzman waylaid Lorraine Araneta, 21-6, 21-4, to advance to the third round of the women's singles draw.

Seventh-seed Jeya Pinlac joins the Lady Eagle in the next round after sweeping Lizette Dela Cueva at 21-10, 21-13. Princess Barrientos likewise advanced at the expense of Anielka Paz, in a marathon 15-21, 21-14, 21-19 contest.

Men's doubles action also saw seeded pairs into the third round. Sixth-seeds Gregg Paz and Orlan Ticala drubbed Lennox Cuilao and Aaron Prieto, 21-14, 21-11; while seventh-ranked Elbren Concha and Jerrickson Obaob took care of Aran Booc and Miguel Relente, 21-2, 21-5.

Top-seed Sarah Barredo will take the court on Tuesday as the third round of women's singles rolls on.

