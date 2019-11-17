SEA GAMES 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
The National University Pep Squad pulled off a virtually flawless routine to defend its UAAP cheerdance title.
Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV
NU claims back-to-back UAAP cheerdance titles
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 17, 2019 - 6:39pm

MANILA, Philippines – The National University Pep Squad extended its reign in the UAAP Cheerdance Competition after defending their title on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The FEU Cheering Squad and Adamson Pep Squad took home the second and third spots, respectively.

Going local with a Pinoy Pride-inspired performance, NU clinched their sixth title CDC title in the last seven years.

For its part, first runner-up FEU pulled off a thrilling Michael Jackson routine that had the arena electrified.

Third placers Adamson busted out a Carribean-themed performance.

Meanwhile, NU also ruled the Group Stunts Category, with FEU and Adamson likewise finishing second and third, respectively.

CHEERDANCE NU UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
UST's Ayo blames Tigers coaching staff after Game 1 blowout loss
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
The UST Growling Tigers suffered a humbling 77-91 loss to the Ateneo Blue Eagles in Game One of the UAAP men's basketball...
Sports
New-look Alab launches ABL campaign
By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
The revamped San Miguel-Alab Pilipinas gets to test its mettle today when it visits home team Mono Vampire to kick off its...
Sports
Kai Sotto dominates anew in game with Atlanta-based TSF
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Improving on his debut double-double performance with TSF National, Sotto posted a near triple-double in their game against...
Sports
Grischuk in GP finals
By Edgar De Castro | November 17, 2019 - 12:00am
Third ranked Alexander Grischuk of Russia posted a 1.5-0.5 semifinal victory over top-seeded Frenchman Maxime Vachier-Lagrave to reach the Hamburg Grand Prix finals.
Sports
Eagles: It’s not yet done
By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
Game on Wednesday (Mall of Asia Arena)
Sports
Latest
Magnolia adds to TNT woes
By Olmin Leyba | November 17, 2019 - 12:00am
Games today (Smart Araneta Coliseum)
20 hours ago
Sports
No promises from Philippine paddlers
By Joey Villar | November 17, 2019 - 12:00am
Can the Philippines duplicate its six-gold medal sweep of the traditional boat race when the country last hosted the SEA Games 14 years ago?
20 hours ago
Sports
High hopes for Pinoy spikers in SEAG
By John Bryan Ulanday | November 17, 2019 - 12:00am
Star spiker Bryan Bagunas may have spent only four days with the Philippine men’s national team but he assured his readiness when he comes home later this month in time for the 30th SEA Games.
20 hours ago
Sports
20 hours ago
Magnificent 7 to fly Philippine colors in surfing
By Joaquin Henson | 20 hours ago
Seven Filipino surfers will compete for four gold medals at stake in the Southeast Asian Games as the best wave riders from...
Sports
NU Pep gears up for another show
November 17, 2019 - 12:00am
The National University Pep Squad seeks its second straight title as the UAAP Season 82 Cheerdance Competition gets going today at the Mall of Asia Arena.
20 hours ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with