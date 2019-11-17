NU claims back-to-back UAAP cheerdance titles

MANILA, Philippines – The National University Pep Squad extended its reign in the UAAP Cheerdance Competition after defending their title on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The FEU Cheering Squad and Adamson Pep Squad took home the second and third spots, respectively.

Going local with a Pinoy Pride-inspired performance, NU clinched their sixth title CDC title in the last seven years.

For its part, first runner-up FEU pulled off a thrilling Michael Jackson routine that had the arena electrified.

Third placers Adamson busted out a Carribean-themed performance.

Meanwhile, NU also ruled the Group Stunts Category, with FEU and Adamson likewise finishing second and third, respectively.