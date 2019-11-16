Eagles put clamps on Tigers in Game 1 win

MANILA, Philippines — It was lockdown defense that proved the difference in Ateneo's 91-77 beatdown of the UST Growling Tigers in Game One of the 82nd UAAP men's basketball finals on Saturday.

Putting maximum effort in the defensive end, the Blue Eagles clamped down on the hot-shooting Tigers.

Rhenz Abando was held to a season-low three points and only one field goal.

While UST clutch shooter Renzo Subido tallied only eight markers.

This stiffling defense was the result of rigorious preparation, according to Ateneo stalwart Thirdy Ravena.

"We really tried our best to make sure that they don't get to stick to their tendencies," Ravena said after the game.

"With the 17 days that we had preparing... kung saan sila malakas, we tried to take it away. Every single player, we tried to study," he added.

The Ateneo squad held UST to a 37.84% field goal percentage, while they clocked in 52.05% shooting.

They also forced the Aldin Ayo-led squad to make 16 turnovers which turned into 27 easy points for the Ateneo side.

But Ravena and the Blue Eagles were unable to stop one Tiger — Rookie of the Year Mark Nonoy.

Nonoy finished with a career-high 26 points and led a furious comeback for UST in the second salvo.

This kind of performance from Nonoy, Ravena says, cannot happen again in Game Two.

"Stop Mark. Kasi siya yung gumagawa sa kanila ngayon," Ravena said on what the Katipunan squad needs to do to finish the series.

"We need to make sure na yung mga moments na talagang he zooms right past us, di na mangyayari yun," he added.

Ravena and the Blue Eagles will have a chance for history when they face UST again on Wednesday.

If Ateneo wins, they will clinch their third straight crown via a 16-0 sweep of the tournament.