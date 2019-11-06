Petro Gazz Angels and their battle for title, respect

MANILA, Philippines – The Petro Gazz Angels are in the finals for the second consecutive Premier Volleyball League conference. And they are facing the Creamline Coolsmashers for the second consecutive finals.

It is an unlikely rivalry but one that has been all too real ever since the Angels tugged on Supergirl’s cape in the last conference.

The Angels tumbled early in the conference, losing three of its early matches, and there was doubt about this team. But right before their trip to an international tourney in Taiwan, Petro Gazz righted its ship. They didn’t do too well abroad, but it strengthened their resolve as they blitzed the competition the rest of the way, losing only one more match to undefeated Creamline for a 12-4 record.

And now after they dispatched Banko Perlas in the semifinals, they are back in the finals against Creamline.

Wherever Petro Gazz finishes is a bonus for this team. There were questions and pointed criticism hurled at them in the wake of their Reinforced Conference title where their two imports were massive factors in their triumph. Them making it back to the finals with an all-Filipino crew shows that the team isn’t a one-trick pony. Their local crew led by the emerging Jonah Sabete, Jovie del Prado and Jeanette Panaga are for real and will be a handful.

The Taiwan tourney is crucial. They didn’t win a game, but they competed. It could have broken the team, but one of their stated goals was to work on their chemistry and to bond further. At this stage, one can say that it worked. And here they are in the finals.

You can also say the Petro Gazz head coach Arnold Laniog has done a very good job of bringing a team of disparate players and making them work well together. He does have a volleyball title under his belt just like his Creamline counterpart Anusorn Bundit.

Speaking of Bundit, with all due respect to Creamline which is like an all-star line-up, Petro Gazz is a mix of players cobbled from the College of St. Benilde teams, a remnant of the late Nes Pamiliar’s Power Smashers squad, and players from non-UAAP/NCAA squads. There is that sense of an underdog taking on the top dog.

Creamline though has plenty of motivation. At this point, I don’t think they really care about finishing the season undefeated. Right now, they want to get back at Petro Gazz for the Reinforced Conference loss.

People were expecting Motolite, Banko Perlas or even Choco Mucho to create this rivalry with Creamline. Petro Gazz is happy to crash that party.