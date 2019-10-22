PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Barraquias, McKenzie share PPS Buglasan honors
(Philstar.com) - October 22, 2019 - 11:04am

MANILA, Philippines – Maclean Barraquias wore down top seed Roel Capangpangan in a duel of power and baseline game as he hacked out a 6-4, 5-7, 10-6 decision to claim the men’s singles Open crown in the PPS-PEPP Buglasan Tennis Festival at the Praxevilla Tennis Courts in Dumaguete City last Sunday.

The No. 2 Barraquias later teamed up with sibling Keane to score a repeat over Capangpangan and Carmelo Cabaral, 8-6, and bag the doubles diadem to sweep the centerpiece division of the Group I tournament that served as part of Negros Oriental’s “Festivals of Festivals.”

Sharing top honors were Legends division winners Mories Mesiona and Gundel Orcullo, Randy Tatoy and Vardy Vincoy, and Rudy Cabatit and Tony Alviola, while young Khymbery McKenzie and Randy Tatoy II dominated the juniors division of the event put up by Gov. Roel Degamo in tie-up with Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala headed by president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Mesiona and Orcullo routed John Lundqvist and Rameses Tolin, 8-3, in the 40s finals; Tatoy and Vincoy trounced Angel Mahinay and Tolin, 8-4, for the 50s title; and Cabatit and Alviola crushed Glem Grapa and Chabby Saberon, 8-4, to pocket the 60s plum in the event presented by Dunlop and backed by MCF Global.

McKenzie, meanwhile, stunned top seed Ellaine Bahonsua, 4-1, 0-4, 10-5, in the semis then held off sibling Ashley McKenzie, 6-4, 6-3, to clinch the girls’ 18-and-under crown while Tatoy II thumped top seed Lorenz Celis, 6-3, 6-1, in the boys’ 18-U finals. 

Khymberly actually completed a rare “treble” as she ruled the 14- and 16-and-under classes over Faith Banico, 7-6(4), 4-2, and Ashley, 6-3, 6-4, respectively, while Tatoy II completed a double by blasting Philip Mesiona, 6-0, 6-0, in the 16-U finals.

Herman Illusorio fended off Kirby Ramacho, 6-3, 7-5, for the boys 14-U crown while Banico whipped Jean Patoc, 4-1, 4-0, and Ramacho ripped Kurt Barrera, 6-2, 6-1, in the 12-U finals; and David Sepulveda turned back top seed and doubles partner Pete Bandala, 6-4, 5-7, 10-6, in the 10-unisex championship.

The McKenzies also copped the doubles 18-U plum with an 8-3 romp over Bahonsua and Ghilliana Yu with Celis and Jerson Padilla clinching the boys’ title with an 8-7(1) decision over Clyde Singson and Emmanuel Carmona. Other winners were Banico-Sheynna Yu and Illusorio-Ramacho (14-U) and Sepulveda-Bandala (10-unisex).

Meanwhile, action shifts to San Carlos City for the Pintaflores Festival on Oct. 26-Nov.4. Listup is ongoing, For details, call PPS-PEPP Sports Program Development director Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PBA seals deal in China
By Joaquin M. Henson | October 22, 2019 - 12:00am
A top-level delegation made up of POC president Rep. Bambol Tolentino, PBA officials, Pilipinas Global Network Ltd. president Ernesto Sta. Maria and former Rep. Rey Umali leaves for Changsha today to formally launch...
Sports
Eagles not looking too far ahead
By John Bryan Ulanday | October 22, 2019 - 12:00am
Unbeaten, unchallenged, invincible and all, the mighty Ateneo is not keen on sitting on its laurel just yet, keeping its sights set on the ultimate prize as the 82nd UAAP men’s basketball tournament enters...
Sports
Lakers, Clippers set to star in wide-open NBA season
1 day ago
It's a whole new ballgame in the NBA, where a seismic shift in star talent has flung the door wide open to an array of 2020...
Sports
Embattled Calvin Abueva apologizes to PBA, Ray Parks
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Months after the league imposed an indefinite suspension on Abueva following a series of on-court incidents last May, the...
Sports
Lions want crown by any means
By Joey Villar | October 22, 2019 - 12:00am
For the first time in five years as San Beda coach, Boyet Fernandez will have a crack at an NCAA title sweep.
Sports
Latest
46 minutes ago
BaliPure hits out at piracy of its player in middle of PVL season
By Rick Olivares | 46 minutes ago
BaliPure team manager Gil Cortez decried the piracy of one of its players by a rival league team in the middle of the se...
Sports
1 hour ago
Federer celebrates 1,500th match with Basel breeze
1 hour ago
Roger Federer opened his bid for a 10th title at the ATP Swiss indoors in Basel on Monday, crushing German qualifier Peter...
Sports
1 hour ago
NBA star rookie Zion Williamson out up to 8 weeks after knee surgery
1 hour ago
New Orleans Pelicans rookie forward sensation Zion Williamson will be sidelined up to two months after undergoing arthroscopic...
Sports
1 hour ago
Alex Eala zooms to 13th spot in ITF junior world rankings
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
A silver medal finish in the World Super Juniors Tennis Championship-Osaka Mayor's Cup propelled the 14-year-old to the top...
Sports
12 hours ago
Brunei brings in 45 polo horses
By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
It appears that Brunei, fielding an all-royalty team, is dead serious in sweeping the two events in polo at the Southeast...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with