Bulanadi explodes for career-best 44 points as Stags enter NCAA Final 4

MANILA, Philippines – Allyn Bulanadi unleashed a career-high 44-point performance as San Sebastian turned back Perpetual Help, 99-94, on Friday to clinch the last semifinal ticket in the 95th NCAA basketball tournament at the Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

Bulanadi erupted early for 14 first quarter points, slowed down in the second with five before going on a barrage again in the final two quarters when he dropped 10 and 15, respectively, in powering the Stags to an 11-7 (win-loss) record and back to the semis after missing the cut a year ago.

In the semis, SSC will tackle No. 3 Letran (12-6) on Nov. 5 for the right to play No. 2 Lyceum of the Philippines University (13-5) with the winner clashing with San Beda, which swept the elimination round in 18 games to claim an outright spot to the best-of-three finals.

Bulanadi ended up with an efficient 14 of 26 from the field including seven of 12 from beyond the arc and a perfect nine of nine from the charity stripe while spiking his scoring effort with eight rebounds, four assists and a steal.

But his biggest moment came in the stretch when he scored five straight points on two foul shots and a booming triple to shatter an 88-all deadlock that gave the Stags enough cushion to weather the Altas repeated fightbacks.

Bulanadi’s explosion was not only a career and season-high, it was also the league’s fourth highest output in a game behind the 55 by the late La Salle great Lim Eng Beng in 1974, 50 by San Beda’s Robert Bolick last year and 48 by Jose Rizal’s John Wilson a decade back.

He also boosted his chances of snatching the MVP award after finishing the season with the highest scoring total of 365 points in 18 games while showing his readiness to turn pro this year.

“Allyn is ready for the PBA,” said San Sebastian coach Egay Macaraya.

The Altas closed out their campaign with a 5-13 slate and will miss the next round after making it that far a season ago.

The scores:

San Sebastian 99 – Bulanadi 44, Ilagan 22, Capobres 10, Calma 6, Villapando 6, Calahat 6, Tero 3, Sumoda 2, Isidro 0, Cosari 0, Desoyo 0, Altamirano 0

Perpetual 94 – Charcos 22, Aurin 20, Razon 18, Peralto 10, Adamos 8, Martel 6, Giussani 6, Sevilla 2, Tamayo 2, Lanoy 0, Cuevas 0

Quarterscores: 27-18; 48-44; 76-65; 99-94