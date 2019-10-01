PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
UP head coach Bo Perasol charged into the court with 6:23 remaining in the third quarter and complained to the officials on a non-call.
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
UP coach Perasol suspended for 3-games for outburst in Ateneo game
(Philstar.com) - October 1, 2019 - 3:07pm

MANILA, Philippines – University of the Philippines head coach Bo Perasol has been handed a three-game suspension by the UAAP.

The punishment stems from the actions he displayed during the Fighting Maroons' game against the Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles last Sunday, September 29.

"After thorough review and careful deliberation made by the technical committee, we deemed it fit that the penalty of three-game suspension handed to coach Bo Perasol for his actions in the game between Ateneo de Manila University and the University of the Philippines last Sunday," said UAAP Basketball Commissioner Jensen Ilagan.

With 6:23 left in the third period of the said game, Perasol entered the playing court before confronting game official Jaime Rivano. He was handed two technical fouls for his unsportsmanlike behavior that led to his disqualification.

Based on Art. 9.2.1 of the UAAP General Tournament Guidelines, 2019, "A student-athlete, coach, trainer, or team manager, team official or any accompanying delegation member who is disqualified, thrown out of or ejected from unsportsmanlike behavior from the game by the concerned game official shall not be allowed to play in the immediately succeeding game. Should said game be canceled, the suspension will be served in the game that immediately follows."

An additional two-game suspension was meted on Perasol for committing "continuous flagrant acts of aggression" towards the game official after being restrained repeatedly by the UP Fighting Maroons team members.

"Do acknowledge that similar actions of the same grain shall be dealt with similar penalties," added Ilagan.

"May this incident be an example for players and coaches alike to exhibit tremendous restraint and discipline, not just towards officials but everyone on the court. We'd also like to remind the teams that there are proper avenues to raise these contradictions and complaints to protect the sanctity of the game we all love."

Perasol will serve his suspension during UP's games against Far Eastern University (October 6), University of the East (October 12), and University of Santo Tomas (October 16).

BO PERASOL MAROONS UAAP UP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Enjoy the Ateneo-UP rivalry while it lasts
By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
Close to 20,000 people watched the Ateneo-UP game live, and who knows how many more followed the games on television or livestream?...
Sports
UAAP men's hoops midterm report: FEU and Adamson
By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
The Far Eastern University Tamaraws and the Adamson Soaring Falcons each tote a 3-4 record at the end of the first round of...
Sports
Angels zero in on semis playoff vs Red Spikers
3 hours ago
Chalk up another win for a streaking Petro Gazz side as the Angels take on winless Chef’s Classics Wednesday 
Sports
UST, Ateneo share Actifit Open net honors
4 hours ago
UST rallied to stun Ateneo in the men’s team finals and foil the Katipunan-based school’s sweep bid in the PPS-PEPP...
Sports
Carlos Edriel Yulo resumes drive for Olympic slot
By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
The Philippines’ Carlos Edriel Yulo sets out to gain outright entry to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as he competes in the...
Sports
Latest
16 hours ago
Mikee Romero Urges Collegiate Leagues ‘Stop Fielding Foreigners’
By Jess Diaz | 16 hours ago
Deputy Speaker Mikee Romero is seeking a ban on foreign players in collegiate competitions like the University Athletic Association...
Sports
16 hours ago
Chris Ross, Joe Devance relish roles in SEAG squad
By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Fil-Ams Chris Ross and Joe Devance relish the opportunity to finally realize their long-time dreams of being part of Gilas...
Sports
16 hours ago
Bo Perasol issues apology
16 hours ago
The University Athletics Association of the Philippines (UAAP) is set to further review Sunday’s incident involving...
Sports
16 hours ago
Pinoy shuttlers upbeat on SEA Games
By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
Philippine badminton coach Arolas (Bogs) Amahit Jr. said yesterday the run-up in preparing for the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games...
Sports
Foton nails first win at PLDT’s expense
By John Bryan Ulanday | October 1, 2019 - 12:00am
Undermanned Foton stunned PLDT, 25-15, 25-20, 25-18, to register its first win in the Philippine Superliga Invitational Conference yesterday at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.
16 hours ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with