UP's Juan Gomez de Liano drilled the go-ahead trey that also ended up as the game-winner for the Fighting Maroons.
Maroons storm back, squeak past Archers for fifth win
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - September 25, 2019 - 6:14pm

MANILA, Philippines – The UP Fighting Maroons erased a double-digit deficit to turn back the DLSU Green Archers, 72-71, in the 82nd UAAP men’s basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Wednesday.

A 3-point dagger from Juan Gomez de Liano with 7.8 left in the game pushed the Diliman-based squad to victory after trailing for most of the game.

Last year’s runners-up trailed by as much as 13 points in the first half before a third quarter surge got them back into business.

It was another cardiac finish as UP's run was always quelled by the Archers.

DLSU still held the advantage late in the endgame, 71-67. But late heroics by Kobe Paras and Gomez de Liano enabled the Maroons to steal the match.

Paras scattered 21 points and went 13-of-14 from the foul line.

UP improved its win-loss record to 5-1 record while DLSU fell to 2-4.

ARCHERS FIGHTING MAROONS LA SALLE MAROONS UAAP UP
