Pacquiao hits back after Mayweather post, poses rematch challenge

MANILA, Philippines — Manny Pacquiao was quick to retaliate following Floyd Mayweather's lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday.

Tweeting on his official account, Pacquiao called out the American boxer.

.@FloydMayweather You come to my fight and then use my name in a post but I’m the one that is trying to stay relevant? ???? if you want to be relevant again... #MayPac2 — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) July 24, 2019

Mayweather had written on his Instagram that Pacquiao's entire legacy and career was built off of association with his name.

The Filipino boxer dared Mayweather to a rematch following the post.

It seems like the drama for a potential rematch may already be building up just days after Pacquiao's victory over Keith Thurman.