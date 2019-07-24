NEW ON NETFLIX
Manny Pacquiao gets ready for the start of his WBA welterweight title fight against Keith Thurman at MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Steve Marcus / Getty Images North America / AFP
Pacquiao hits back after Mayweather post, poses rematch challenge
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 24, 2019 - 11:34am

MANILA, Philippines — Manny Pacquiao was quick to retaliate following Floyd Mayweather's lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday.

Tweeting on his official account, Pacquiao called out the American boxer.

".@FloydMayweather You come to my fight and then use my name in a post but I'm the one that is trying to stay relevant?" Pacquiao wrote.

Mayweather had written on his Instagram that Pacquiao's entire legacy and career was built off of association with his name.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I find it real ironic how every time Pacquiao's name is brought up in the media, my name is always attached to it. This man's entire legacy and career has been built off its association with my name and it's about time you all stop using my brand for clout chasing and clickbait and let that man's name hold weight of its own. For years, all you heard was that " Floyd is afraid of Manny Pacquiao". But what's funny is, when we finally fought, I won so easily that everyone had to eat their words! All of the so called boxing experts, critics and jealous American "fan base" either went mute and ran for cover or made every excuse in the world as to why I should give Manny Pacquiao a rematch. My take on all this bullshit is that y’all are just upset that I broke Rocky Marciano's record and hate the fact that a Black, high school dropout outsmarted you all by beating all odds and retiring undefeated while maintaining all my faculties simply by making smart choices and even smarter investments. Ultimately, I will always have the last laugh!

A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on

The Filipino boxer dared Mayweather to a rematch following the post.

"If you want to be relevant again... #MayPac2," Pacquiao wrote.

It seems like the drama for a potential rematch may already be building up just days after Pacquiao's victory over Keith Thurman.

