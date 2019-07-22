Pacquiao doing fine after Thurman war

LAS VEGAS — Manny Pacquiao is in good condition one day after his grueling 12-round battle with a dangerous Keith Thurman.

International matchmaker and now Pacquiao's right-hand man Sean Gibbons said the Filipino star even acted like he had not been to war with Thurman.

"This morning, the guy was smiling, joking. He was in the bathroom shadowboxing. I'm not concerned at all," Gibbons told Filipino scribes at Pacquiao's posh Skyloft Suite inside the MGM Grand on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

Pacquiao dethroned Thurman Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) to become the WBA "super" welterweight champion. But in doing so, he also took a lot of punishment from a gritty Thurman.

Per CompuBox — which monitors the punches thrown in boxing matches — Thurman landed a total of 192 power shots on Pacquiao.

It was the most connected on Pacquiao in 43 of his fights tracked by CompuBox.

According to Gibbons, Pacquiao suffered a scratch on his right eye that was likely compounded by Vaseline. He though said the injury was minor and nothing like the one Pacquiao had when he fought Adrien Broner last January.

Additionally, Pacquiao health-wise was cleared by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC), which oversaw Saturday's fight.

"(NSAC) is very thorough. If they see anything that could be of concern, they send you to a hospital. It's not your choice,"

There were reports that Pacquiao was so spent during the Bible study held after the fight that he could barely open his eyes.

"He was just really tired," said Gibbons.

Pacquiao had to scrap his plan to attend President Rodrigo Duterte's State of the Nation Address, moving his private direct flight from Las Vegas to Manila so he could have additional time to recuperate.

And 24 hours after going to war with Thurman, the swelling on both of Pacquiao's has reduced, and the Filipino icon indeed looked fine.

"He looks like 10 million bucks," said Gibbons, a reference to Pacquiao's $10 million guaranteed purse in the Thurman bout.