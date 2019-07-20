NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Cignal whips hapless Sta. Lucia
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 20, 2019 - 5:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Cignal HD Spikers made easy work of the struggling Sta. Lucia Realtors in straight sets, 25-8, 25-16, 25-22 at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan on Saturday.

Still reeling from their straight-set beating at the hands of the F2 Logistics, the Sta. Lucia squad struggled early against the HD Spikers.

Reminscent of their record-low three-point outing in the second set of their match against F2, the Realtors once again struggled offensively.

The HD Spikers pounced on Sta. Lucia and easily took the 2-0 advantage.

Despite a stronger fight from the Sta. Lucia side in the third set, the HD Spikers were still able to get the sweep.

Alohi Robins Hardy led the way for Cignal with 10 points and eight excellent sets.

The HD Spikers improve to a 4-5 slate while Sta. Lucia falls to 1-9.

PSL VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Morales, Barrera pick Pacquiao over Thurman
By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Two of Manny Pacquiao’s greatest former rivals are siding with the Filipino icon in his welterweight title fight with...
Sports
Pacquiao to Thurman: Prepare for class
By Dino Maragay | 12 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao warned Keith Thurman that his boxing knowledge will be put to the test when they meet in the ring
Sports
Pacquiao ready in case Thurman comes heavy, says Buboy
By Dino Maragay | 8 hours ago
Keith Thurman can put on as much weight as he can on fight day, and it won’t be a concern for Manny Pacquiao.
Sports
Pressure’s on Thurman, not Manny
By Joaquin Henson | 19 hours ago
Take it from boxing guru Sean Gibbons who’s been involved in the fight game as a matchmaker, promoter and boxer for...
Sports
Live Updates: Pacquiao vs Thurman
By PhilstarLIVE | 10 hours ago
At 40-years old, Manny Pacquiao hopes once again to prove that he still has a lot left in the tank.
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
UP outlasts Vanguard University, barges into BLIA Cup Finals
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Despite trailing by double-digits at the end of the first half, the Fighting Maroons were able to claw back into the game...
Sports
3 hours ago
Roach keeping a close eye on first round
By Dino Maragay | 3 hours ago
Freddie Roach, Pacquiao’s longtime cornerman, said the winner of the fight could be determined as early the first ...
Sports
5 hours ago
June Mar Fajardo gets Player of the Week nod from scribes
5 hours ago
The five-time MVP submitted big numbers in the Beermen’s back-to-back wins for the period July 8-14 that assured the...
Sports
5 hours ago
Pacquiao holds ground vs Thurman in long staredown
By Dino Maragay | 5 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao usually doesn’t do well in pre-fight staredowns, but he might have outdone himself when he faced off...
Sports
13 hours ago
Raring to go, Pacquiao and Thurman make weight
By Dino Maragay | 13 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman successfully made the welterweight limit of 147 pounds, overcoming the final hurdle leading...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with