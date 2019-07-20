Cignal whips hapless Sta. Lucia

MANILA, Philippines — The Cignal HD Spikers made easy work of the struggling Sta. Lucia Realtors in straight sets, 25-8, 25-16, 25-22 at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan on Saturday.

Still reeling from their straight-set beating at the hands of the F2 Logistics, the Sta. Lucia squad struggled early against the HD Spikers.

Reminscent of their record-low three-point outing in the second set of their match against F2, the Realtors once again struggled offensively.

The HD Spikers pounced on Sta. Lucia and easily took the 2-0 advantage.

Despite a stronger fight from the Sta. Lucia side in the third set, the HD Spikers were still able to get the sweep.

Alohi Robins Hardy led the way for Cignal with 10 points and eight excellent sets.

The HD Spikers improve to a 4-5 slate while Sta. Lucia falls to 1-9.