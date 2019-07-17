NEW ON NETFLIX
Professional Boxers Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao greet each other during the game between the Charlotte Hornets and LA Clippers on January 9, 2019 Manila Time at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE/Getty Images/AFP
Mayweather attendance in Pacquiao vs Thurman confirmed
Dino Maragay (Philstar.com) - July 17, 2019 - 5:17pm

LAS VEGAS – Floyd Mayweather Jr. will again show up for a Manny Pacquiao fight here in the Sin City.

Mayweather Promotions chief Leonard Ellerbe confirmed that the retired superstar will be at ringside at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday to see Pacquiao take on Keith Thurman (Sunday Manila time).

Mayweather had been in present at Pacquiao’s recent US fights, including the Filipino icon’s bouts with Jessie Vargas at the Thomas & Mack Center in 2016 and Adrien Broner just last January, also at the MGM.

He even dropped by Pacquiao’s dressing room just before the fighting senator made his ring walk against Broner. The two former rivals likewise crossed paths at a Los Angeles Clippers game at the Staples Center days after Pacquiao routed Broner.

The former pound-for-pound king remains in conversation as a possible Pacquiao opponent since their megabuck duel in 2015 — the richest in boxing history. Pacquiao and his training consultant Freddie Roach had been vocal about their desire for a rematch, given the fact that Pacquiao nursed an injured shoulder when he fought Mayweather.

But nowadays, Mayweather seems contended to stay retired, as evidenced by his well-documented life outside the boxing ring. His last fight was in 2017, a technical knockout win over UFC star Conor McGregor, 

He often posts photos of his trips around the world and his material possessions, including Instagram uploads showing him with stacks of dollar bills.

Even Pacquiao himself appears to have given up on the chance of another crack at Mayweather, who outpointed him in their fight.

“Let him enjoy his retirement,” Pacquiao told mediamen after he made his grand arrival Tuesday here (Wednesday Manila time).

But once Mayweather feels the itch to return to the ring and give Pacquiao another chance, the Filipino star is always ready.

Pacquiao, though, has to first take care of business against Thurman.

