'Broner faster, better than Thurman'

LAS VEGAS – Expect a different Manny Pacquiao fight this Saturday (Sunday Manila time) compared to the last time the Filipino icon saw action.

Because Keith Thurman, the reigning WBA “super” welterweight champion, is no Adrien Broner.

“He (Thurman) has a different style compared to Broner,” Pacquiao recently told reporters in a conference call.

Pacquiao dominated Broner to defend the WBA “regular” welterweight championship last January at the MGM Grand Garden Arena here — also the venue of his clash with Thurman.

Broner rarely pressed the action that night and just waited to land one perfect shot to knock Pacquiao out — an opportunity that never came. In fact, the equally brash Broner landed only 50 punches on Pacquiao over their 12-round fight.

Thurman, in contrast, is known for his aggressiveness and come-forward style — which is tailor-made for Pacquiao. The undefeated boxer out of Clearwater, Florida (29-0, with 22 KOs) also loves going for knockouts, something that could work to Pacquiao’s advantage.

But that doesn’t mean it will be an easier night for the fighting senator.

“I think this challenge is different than the Broner fight,” Pacquiao continued.

Thurman’s problem though is in the speed department, and Pacquiao is expected to capitalize on this.

“But I know Broner is faster than Keith Thurman,” he added.

For his part, Freddie Roach believes Thurman can’t do any better than Broner.

“Because I think Broner is a better fighter,” said Pacquiao’s longtime cornerman.

