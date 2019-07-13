NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman
Thurman believes Pacquiao is 'clean'
Dino Maragay (Philstar.com) - July 13, 2019 - 2:33pm

LOS ANGELES – Manny Pacquiao has had doubters who think he uses performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) to be able to perform at a frenetic pace in the boxing ring.

More critics are voicing the same sentiment especially now that Pacquiao has proven that he can still compete at the elite level even at 40 years old.

Keith Thurman, who will face Pacquiao eight days from now, isn’t among those detractors.

The reigning WBA “super” welterweight champion said he has no reason to believe that Pacquiao is into doping.

“He doesn't look 10 years younger. Pacquiao is a natural athlete who's been active for the past year,” Thurman said in an international media conference call earlier this week.

Pacquiao’s unique ability to leap from one weight class to another and still perform impressively has fueled the notion that the eight-division world champion might be on PEDs. This intensified when the initially refused to undergo random drug in the negotiations leading to the megabuck fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. five years ago.

But Thurman sees nothing unusual in his upcoming foe’s methods to maintain top form.

“He's been very active and he stays in shape. He doesn't look anything out of the norm,” Thurman added.

For next Saturday’s fight in Las Vegas (Sunday Manila time), Pacquiao has reportedly already undergone random drug tests twice here. The tests were reportedly conducted by officers Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) — which will oversee the bout — per standard procedures of the VADA (Voluntary Anti-Doping Association).

Thurman has likewise done his part.

“I've always been a clean fighter. I've been tested throughout my boxing career at all times. At the end of the day, there has been testing and it was done through the promoters,” he continued.

The Clearwater, Florida-based fighter has no reason to doubt Pacquiao.

“Manny Pacquiao, we've watched him.”

BOXING KEITH THURMAN MANNY PACQUIAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pacquiao to Thurman: 'You think you're fighting a newbie?'
By Dino Maragay | 23 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao has made it clear that he treats Keith Thurman’s trash talking as a key motivation for winning.
Sports
Will the son also rise?
By Lito A. Tacujan | 15 hours ago
He wants to follow in the footsteps of the illustrious champ, willing to go through the physical “mayhem” that...
Sports
James can't give Davis No. 23 over Nike money issues: reports
5 hours ago
ESPN and Yahoo Sports, citing unnamed sources, reported that the swap would be delayed because of production and financial...
Sports
Mighty smothers Iran in rousing Jones Cup debut
By John Bryan Ulanday | July 13, 2019 - 12:00am
Mighty Sports Apparel-Phl smothered Iran, 98-72, to start its campaign on a rousing note in the 41st William Jones Cup yesterday at the Changhua County Gymnasium in New Taipei City, Taiwan.
Sports
Sparmate keeps up with Pacquiao, sees Thurman's downfall
By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Manny Pacquiao is just a little over week away from his showdown with fellow champion Keith Thurman, and his sparmates are...
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Roach warns Thurman: Trade blows with Pacquiao, get KO'ed
By Dino Maragay | 1 hour ago
Keith Thurman will be making a big mistake if he thinks he can fight toe-to-toe with Manny Pacquiao eight days from now.
Sports
3 hours ago
Pacquiao skips gym work anew; Roach pleased
By Dino Maragay | 3 hours ago
After going all out yesterday in a grueling training session that included eight rounds of intense sparring, Manny Pacquiao...
Sports
4 hours ago
Russell Westbrook pens farewell to OKC
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
After spending 11 seasons in OKC, Westbrook is moving on to take his talents to another team. 
Sports
5 hours ago
'Bad game for me': San Beda's Nelle downplays passing exhibition in rout of JRU
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
"Bad game for me eh, halos hindi ako maka-shoot... so what I thought nalang [my teammmates] were making their shots so pass...
Sports
15 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao gives all in sparring
By Abac Cordero | 15 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao must have thought he was inside the ring with Keith Thurman Thursday afternoon at the Wild Card Gym.
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with