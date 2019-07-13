Thurman believes Pacquiao is 'clean'

LOS ANGELES – Manny Pacquiao has had doubters who think he uses performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) to be able to perform at a frenetic pace in the boxing ring.

More critics are voicing the same sentiment especially now that Pacquiao has proven that he can still compete at the elite level even at 40 years old.

Keith Thurman, who will face Pacquiao eight days from now, isn’t among those detractors.

The reigning WBA “super” welterweight champion said he has no reason to believe that Pacquiao is into doping.

“He doesn't look 10 years younger. Pacquiao is a natural athlete who's been active for the past year,” Thurman said in an international media conference call earlier this week.

Pacquiao’s unique ability to leap from one weight class to another and still perform impressively has fueled the notion that the eight-division world champion might be on PEDs. This intensified when the initially refused to undergo random drug in the negotiations leading to the megabuck fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. five years ago.

But Thurman sees nothing unusual in his upcoming foe’s methods to maintain top form.

“He's been very active and he stays in shape. He doesn't look anything out of the norm,” Thurman added.

For next Saturday’s fight in Las Vegas (Sunday Manila time), Pacquiao has reportedly already undergone random drug tests twice here. The tests were reportedly conducted by officers Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) — which will oversee the bout — per standard procedures of the VADA (Voluntary Anti-Doping Association).

Thurman has likewise done his part.

“I've always been a clean fighter. I've been tested throughout my boxing career at all times. At the end of the day, there has been testing and it was done through the promoters,” he continued.

The Clearwater, Florida-based fighter has no reason to doubt Pacquiao.

“Manny Pacquiao, we've watched him.”