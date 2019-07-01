PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
Erring BaliPure import rebuked
Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - July 1, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Premier Volleyball League organizer Sports Vision Management Group Inc.reprimanded import Danijela Djakovic of Montenegro for hitting BaliPure teammate Jewelle Bermillo during their match with Creamline at the close of the PVL Reinforced Conference double-round elims at the Filoil Flying V Centre Saturday.

“Such uncalled for act has no place in the league and though she (Djakovic) had issued an apology right after the incident, which Bermillo accepted, we view this act as offensive not only to Bermillo but also to the sensibilities of all stakeholders of the sport and its ever-growing fans,” said Ricky Palou, president of SVMGI, which revived the once dormant sport in 2004.

Palou, however, stressed that a repetition of the act – by any erring player – will be dealt with more severely.

The 5-9 Djakovic hit the diminutive Bermillo on the nape on impulse as BaliPure, in dire need of ending a winless run, trailed 19-24 in the opening frame.

As Creamline’s Jema Galanza poised to wrap up the set with an off-speed hit, Bermillo and Djakovic both went for the dig, resulting to their collision. In frustration of failing the keep the ball in play and losing the set, Djakovic hit Bermillo in the back of the head.

