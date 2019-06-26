PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman will fight on July 20 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas (July 21 Manila time).
Darnell Ellerbe/Mayweather Promotions
Pacquiao's next challenge: Thurman's best hits
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 26, 2019 - 10:48am

MANILA, Philippines — Undefeated Keith Thurman is next on the hit list of Manny Pacquiao.

Fighting for the undisputed WBA welterweight title, Thurman and Pacquiao will lock horns on July 20 (July 21 Manila time).

Despite the fight being weeks away, the amount of trash talk is already at a high between the two fighters.

Thurman confidently spoke about knocking out the boxing legend, even going as far as betting that he would score a KO in the first two rounds.

With less than a month to go before the anticipated clash, find out what kind of challenge Thurman will bring in the ring with a compilation of his career knockouts uploaded by Boxing Power on YouTube.

BOXING PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Batang Pier eye solo lead vs injury-hit foe
By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Streaking NorthPort shoots for the solo lead against struggling Phoenix Pulse while Philippine Cup title protagonists Magnolia...
Sports
Red Lions prepare for life after imports
By Joaquin Henson | June 26, 2019 - 12:00am
It will be the last NCAA basketball season with imports this year and defending champion San Beda is now preparing for the future.
Sports
Changing of the guards
By Joaquin M. Henson | June 26, 2019 - 12:00am
There were 13 players who showed up at the Gilas practice in the Meralco Gym last Monday and their average age was 28.6 years, slightly lower than what it was at the 2014 FIBA World Cup.
Sports
Kiefer Ravena set for PBA return on August 24
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Ravena's return will surely make an impact for the Road Warriors, who have been struggling in the ongoing Commissioner's...
Sports
POC leaders step down, set polls on July 5
By Olmin Leyba | June 26, 2019 - 12:00am
In the wake of controversies and squabbling within the organization, the Philippine Olympic Committee leadership led by Joey Romasanta agreed in principle to voluntarily give up their positions and set special elections...
Sports
Latest
32 minutes ago
'The Sixth Man': Warriors’ Iguodala releases memoir on class, race, hoops
32 minutes ago
With a title inspired by Iguodala’s reputation of being Golden State’s "sixth man," the memoir talks about the...
Sports
2 hours ago
20 years after debut, can Federer defy age to lift 9th Wimbledon title?
2 hours ago
Twenty years after his debut, Roger Federer will take aim at a ninth Wimbledon title and a place in history as the oldest...
Sports
2 hours ago
Raptors exec Ujiri says he'll stay in Toronto
2 hours ago
Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri says he'll stay with the club to vie for another NBA championship, and he believes star...
Sports
2 hours ago
Crack field gears up for Penong's 5150
2 hours ago
Pros raring to go hard and fast in Olympic-distance racing in preparation for bigger, tougher battles and triathletes building...
Sports
2 hours ago
Jimmy Alapag begins Sacramento Kings NBA Summer League coaching stint
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
According to a report by ESPN, Alapag was invited to coach the Kings by the team's General Manager and former NBA player Vlade...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with