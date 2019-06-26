Pacquiao's next challenge: Thurman's best hits

MANILA, Philippines — Undefeated Keith Thurman is next on the hit list of Manny Pacquiao.

Fighting for the undisputed WBA welterweight title, Thurman and Pacquiao will lock horns on July 20 (July 21 Manila time).

Despite the fight being weeks away, the amount of trash talk is already at a high between the two fighters.

Thurman confidently spoke about knocking out the boxing legend, even going as far as betting that he would score a KO in the first two rounds.

With less than a month to go before the anticipated clash, find out what kind of challenge Thurman will bring in the ring with a compilation of his career knockouts uploaded by Boxing Power on YouTube.