Boss Emong tows first-leg winner Real Gold and Jayz to the finish.
Boss Emong rules Triple Crown 2nd leg with authority
(The Philippine Star) - June 25, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Boss Emong showed the field who’s the boss, stunning overwhelming pick Real Gold by half a length in a frantic finish marking the second leg of the Philippine Racing Commission’s 2019 Triple Crown series at the Saddle and Clubs Leisure Park in Naic, Cavite last Sunday.            

The darkhorse winner in the seven-horse cast featuring the country’s best three-year-olds trailed Best Regards halfway through the race and made its move in the final 600 meters, with Jayz in tow.    

Boss Emong grabbed the lead in the final straight, with Jayz momentarily gaining the edge for a split second, but the Dan Camañero-steered colt unleashed a final burst to regain the lead and stayed up front for the close victory, denying first-leg champion Real Gold, the runner-up, of the second jewel in its Triple Crown goal.

“Sinunod ko lang po ang bilin nila boss, kung hindi kaya mauna, sunod sunod lang kami. Pero noong last 600, kinuha ko na,” said jockey Camañero.

The win was worth P1.8 million from the total guaranteed prize of P3 million for owner Edward Vincent Diokno, who personally received the champion’s trophy from newly-appointed Philracom commissioner Aurelio de Leon and Victor Tantoco, Philippine Racing Club Inc. manager Oyet Alcasid Jr. and PRCI Handicapper Tony Selda.

Antonio Tan received the winning breeder’s prize of P100,000.

