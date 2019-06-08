PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors and Serge Ibaka #9 of the Toronto Raptors high-five during a game against the Golden State Warriors during Game Four of the NBA Finals on June 7, 2019 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California
Jesse D. Garrabrant / NBAE / Getty Images / AFP
Raptors outbattle Golden State, on cusp of first NBA title
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 8, 2019 - 11:47am

QUEZON CITY, Philippines — The Toronto Raptors are one win away from the championship after trumping Golden State, 105-92, at the Oracle Arena in Oakland on Friday (Saturday Manila time).

Despite Klay Thompson returning to play for the Warriors, Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors used a huge third quarter to propel themselves past Golden State for the 3-1 lead.

Toronto bucked a slow start where they struggled to convert on offense in the first half.

The Warriors held a four-point lead at halftime, 46-42.

Leonard led the Raptors in scoring with 36.

Serge Ibaka also came out big. The big man finished with 20.

Meanwhile, Thompson was a huge bright spot for the Warriors in the loss. 

Returning from injury, he finished with 28.

The Raptors can now close out the series when they head back to Toronto for Game 5 on Monday (Tuesday Manila time).

Will the Raptors be able to give Toronto their first ever championship in franchise history? 

