Manny Pacquiao poses while in training Friday at the Elorde Gym in Pasay City. At the foreground is his trainer and best friend Buboy Fernandez.
Wendell Rupert Alinea/MP Promotions
Buboy won't get in Pacquiao's way vs Thurman
Dino Maragay (Philstar.com) - May 31, 2019 - 7:48pm

MANILA, Philippines – Buboy Fernandez said he won’t hold back Manny Pacquiao from trying to finish off Keith Thurman if the Filipino icon gets a chance in their July 20 clash (July 21 Manila time).

When reminded of the fact that he asked Pacquiao to pull his punches against Adrian Broner last January, Fernandez said it won’t be the case this time against the unbeaten Thurman (29-0, with 22 knockouts).

It can be recalled that the fighting senator had Broner pinned on the corner for several instances during his lopsided WBA welterweight title defense. But Fernandez — wary of a counterpunch from Broner — discouraged Pacquiao from going in for the kill. 

This time, Pacquiao’s childhood buddy said he will allow the fighter to go all out if the opportunity presents itself.

“Sagasaan mo. Patunayan mo na ang 40 anyos, numero lang yan. Hindi ko siya pipigilan kung gusto niyang kainin nang buo,” Pacquiao’s head trainer told sportswriters Friday at the

Elorde Gym inside Five-Ecom Center in Pasay City during the reigning champion’s training.

(Run him over. Prove to them that age is just a number. I won’t discourage him if he wants to devour Thurman.)

Pacquiao will try to unify his WBA “regular” welterweight championship with Thurman’s “super” title at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, which is also the venue of his one-sided win over Broner.

The 40-year-old Pacquiao began training late last week, shortly after the two-city press tour in the United States to promote his fight with Thurman. He shadowboxed, worked the mitts with Fernandez, and pummeled the heavy and double-end bags to the delight of the decent crowd that came to witness his workout at Elorde Gym.

Pacquiao is in usual high spirits, eager to prove that he can still duke it out and put on a show despite his age.

Fernandez, for his part, wants his best friend to stop being nice once the action begins.

“Tama na yung sobrang bait na tayo. Ang pinaguusapan dito ay yung career mo at tsaka yung kung paano ka nirerespeto ng tao,” Fernandez added.

(Enough of being kind in the ring. Your career and the fans’ respect for you are on the line.)

“Turuan mo si Thurman na respetuhin ka, (Go earn Thurman’s respect),” he said.

