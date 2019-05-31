Red Lions mow down Scorpions for 3rd Filoil win

MANILA, Philippines — The San Beda Red Lions improved to 3-0 in the Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup when they mowed down the Centro Escolar University Scorpions, 80-58.

From a close 17-14 first period, San Beda managed to break away with their second unit of Prince Etrata, Calvin Oftana, and Ralph Penuela at the start of the second period. Penuela, in his first year for the Red Lions after transferring from UE, hit a 28-foot triple to give San Beda its first double digit lead, 25-15, at the seven-minute mark.

Penuela’s jumper at the 6:01 mark of the fourth quarter also gave the Red Lions the biggest lead of their game, 73-48 with a jump shot, as San Beda coasted the rest of the way.

The Scorpions, still not yet recovered from their D-League game and losing several players due to disciplinary infractions, kept the game close through the quarterbacking of point guard Franz Diaz who hit two triples over San Beda counterpart Evan Nelle to keep his team ahead, 12-11, mid-way through the first canto.

When Diaz went to the bench in favor of back up Kurt Sunga, the Scorpions struggled offensively.

By the time Diaz returned to the game, San Beda was ahead, 23-15.

While trying to track down San Beda’s Prince Etrata, Diaz got lost in the shuffle and he found himself against the much taller Calvin Oftana who backed him down the post for a twinner.

After a botched alley-oop play, San Beda got a break when Penuela retrieved the ball off a broken play and hit the long triple. CEU was able to cut the lead down to seven at 28-21, after two Diaz free throws, but with center Maodo Diouf battling foul trouble, CEU couldn’t get back in the game.

San Beda head coach Boyet Fernandez downplayed his team’s third win in as many matches by pointing out that CEU was tired from their recent D-League game and their own internal struggles. “But a win is a win,” he said despite his team’s battling jetlag after training camp in the United States.

Fernandez also praised second year center Damie Cuntapay (nine points and five rebounds) whose contributions helped spark the breakaway. “We need him to step up because when Donald (Tankoua, the team’s graduating African center) leaves after this season, it will be him and Kemark (Cariño) who will hold out center position.”

Donald Tankoua led San Beda with 16 points while Calvin Oftana added 12.

Jerome Santos led CEU with 14 points while Franz Diaz added 12.

CEU dropped their third straight match after they won their first two matches.

In other matches in the Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup, the FEU Baby Tamaraws dropped the Jose Rizal University Light Bombers to their fifth straight loss with an 89-73 win.

In the 11-Under Division, the Xavier Golden Stallions extended their win streak to seven with a 60-37 win over Marist.

The College De San Benildo defeated La Salle Greenhills, 59-42. Behind Jyrus De Villa’s 19 points and James Macale’s 18 markers.

Dwayne Nonato topscored for La Salle with 20 points.