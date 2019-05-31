Seven-man CEU 5 survives Go for Gold

MANILA, Philippines — Centro Escolar U rose above off-court turmoil, getting past Go for Gold-CSB despite a depleted lineup, 84-74, to advance to the PBA D-League Final 4.

With seven players embroiled in a game-fixing scandal, the Scorpions leaned on seven players to tow them to victory after blowing their win-once bonus last Tuesday.

Maodo Malick Diouf, a Muslim observing fasting from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. due to Ramadan, gave his all, never resting in 40 minutes to deliver 25 points, 29 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals.

Jerome Santos (15 points), Rich Guinitaran (13), Franz Diaz (10), Dave Bernabe (10), Kurt Sunga (7) and Josua Abastillas (4), together with Diouf, strongly held the fort for CEU throughout to avenge an 81-84 loss the last time. Jordan Intic was also in uniform but stayed on the bench the entire match.

“There’s an investigation going on right now, seven players got involved in game fixing. We have strong evidence and they admitted it. That’s why they are out of the team. We cannot tolerate these things,” said coach Derrick Pumaren.