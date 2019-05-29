Gilas women cherish lessons from FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup bid

MANILA, Philippines — The Gilas Pilipinas women's 3x3 squad more than impressed in their stint in the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup in Changsha, China.

The Filipina cagers finished with a stellar 4-2 record — which is good enough for them to move to the quarterfinals where they put up a gallant stand against Australia, 16-21.

But for Gilas player Jack Danielle Animam, it was the lessons they learned that left the most impact.

"Sobrang saya and sobrang dami naman naming natutunan," Animam said in an interview with Philstar.com.

"Grateful kami na nakarating kami up to [the] quarterfinals and syempre, sabihin na natin na hindi namin masyadong inexpect na hanggang dun mararating namin," she said.

Animam was joined by fellow Pinay basketball stalwarts Clare Castro, Janine Pontejos and Afril Bernardino in the tournament.

The Filipinas were led by multi-titled NU Lady Bulldogs coach Pat Aquino.

After the impressive performance, the experience brought by international exposure like this isn't lost on Animam.

"Sobrang laking bagay ng mga ganong experiences kasi sobrang dami mong makikita eh... kung paano yung ibang teams maglaro, dun pa lang makakakuha ka na ng strategies and ideas," Animam said.

Animam believes these strategies and ideas will do much for the development of women's basketball in the country.

"Pwede nating i-adopt yun satin and makakatulong yun para maimprove pa yung women's basketball dito sa bansa," Animam said.