Team Philippines puts decent stand against Aussies

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas women’s team showed some fight against fancied Australia before losing steam in the end, and absorbed a 16-21 defeat yesterday in the quarterfinals of the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup in Changsha, China.

With Janine Pontejos waxing hot, the Filipinos took a 4-1 lead early in the game.

But the Opals struck back and scored six of the next seven points to grab a 7-5 edge.

The Filipinos stayed close, the last when they trimmed their deficit to 14-15 with less than four minutes remaining.

But it was all Australia, a bronze medalist last year, from there as Gilas tried but failed to turn things around in its favor.

The Philippines had no answer to Aussie Alice Kunek, who unleashed a game-high 13 points.

The loss, however, didn’t spoil the historic first appearance in the playoff round by Gilas, also featuring Afril Bernardino, Jack Animan and Clare Castro.

Pontejos paced Gilas with eight points.