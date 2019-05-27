Lady Troopers return with a bang in PVL

MANILA, Philippines — Pacifictown Army made a rousing return as it turned back an undermanned Bali Pure, 25-20, 25-16, 24-26, 25-23, yesterday at the start of Season Three of the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

Janelle Jordan and Olena Lymareva-Flink fired 15 points apiece to lead the Lady Troopers, once the most dominant team in the Shakey’s V-League, to a triumphant start in the tourney.

“We were doing our best to win it in three sets but we committed some critical errors. Good thing we adjusted in the fourth set and the players showed experience,” said Pacifictown Army coach Kungfu Reyes.

Honey Royse Tubino contributed nine points while Jovelyn Gonzaga, a two-time MVP and one-time Finals MVP in the V-League, came through with eight points in a solid game in her return from an injury that sidelined her for almost two years.

Gonzaga later said she is now in full strength.

“From one to 10, I grade myself 10. I don’t fear anything anymore and I’m 100 percent physically ready,” said the 27-year-old Gonzaga.

Alexandra Vajdova hammered in 20 points for the Water Defenders minus Danijela Dzaovic, who missed the game because her international transfer certificate was not processed in time for the match.