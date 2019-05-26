Thai fights back, clinches TPGA Open

MANILA, Philippines — Wisut Artjanawat snapped a five-year title drought in style, battling back from six down to beat local veteran Sung Mao Chang by two to capture the TPGA Open crown at the CCK Golf Club in Taichung, Taiwan yesterday.

The stirring victory didn’t only put the amiable 37-year-old Thai back on the winning stage but also put the Philippine Golf Tour Asia on radar of the PGA of Taiwan (TPGA), having ended the locals domination of the 85-year-old event at the quaint military layout affiliated to Taiwan’s Air Force.

“I didn’t expect to win. Six shots were too big a deficit to overcome. But I worked my way back and hit birdies at the back,” said Artjanawat, whose come-from-behind win worth $17,500 ended a long spell in various regional circuits, including the Philippine-based PGTA.

Six behind after 54 holes, Artjanawat pounced on Sung’s frontside meltdown to move within three despite a 36 then scorched the backside with a brilliant 31, spiked by three straight birdies from No. 12, as he emerged the bewildered winner in the event that faced uncertainties following a rain-marred first round.

But Artjanawat, who last won in Malaysia in 2014, delivered the biggest surprise with that sizzling finish although he said later he only knew he had the championship in the back after sinking a four-footer for birdie on the 16th, giving him a two-shot cushion he preserved with two clutch closing pars for a second five-under card and a 14-under 274 total.

Jay Bayron, meanwhile, finished with a flourish, birdying two of the last three holes to card a 70 as he ended up tied at 27th at 286.

“It was a good experience. The greens here were very unpredictable but I knew I could’ve finished better,” said Bayron, the lone Filipino entry in the event put up by ICTSI and co-sanctioned by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. “I just hope more Filipinos would compete overseas in the future. Playing against a different of rivals on unfamiliar courses will only make us better.”

Artjanawat also relished the chance to compete and be able to end years of frustration in pursuit of the elusive victory.

“It’s a big confidence boost. Now I feel I can fight on the top level against the best in the region,” added Artjanawat, who placed 22nd in last year’s PGT Asia Order of Merit ranking and groped for joint 29th in the PGTA first leg at Luisita last month.

His victory also augured well for the region’s emerging circuit, which held its first tournament abroad after three years with one of its mainstays emerging as the winner. Artjanawat also became the first foreigner to win here, frustrating a number of locals who had braced for a romp by Sung after surging to a whopping five-shot lead over compatriot Hung Chien Yao after 54 holes.

But Sung failed to recover from a 39 start and failed to match Artjanawat’s blistering finish to settle for a 36 and a 75 for 276.

“I made a lot of bad shots, hit a lot of trees,” rued Sung.

As Sung floundered, Hugn took over the lead in one stretch but like his compatriot, he lost in the face of Artjanawat’s superb backside game he sparked with a 10-foot birdie on No. 10. But it was not until he racked up that three-birdie binge that he found himself on top of the heap then buried another three-foot birdie putt on the 16th to all but wrap up the championship.

Hung also closed out with a 36 and dropped to third at 277 after a 71 while another Thai Donlapatchai Niyomchon shot a 69 for fourth at 278 followed by Wang Tsung Chieh and Thai Sae Ueng Nirun, who carded identical 69s to share fifth place at 279.

Luisita leg winner Namchok Tantipokhakul fired a 68 and fellow Thai Polthai Tawit matched par 72 as they shared seventh place with Taiwanese Huang Chi, who shot a 70, at 280 as five PGT Asia bets finished in the Top 10.