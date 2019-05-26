UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Wisut Artjanawat pulls off one of the most stirring comebacks in the three-year-old PGT Asia to the chagrin of the local aces.
Photo courtesy of Dante Navarro
Thai fights back, clinches TPGA Open
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - May 26, 2019 - 4:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — Wisut Artjanawat snapped a five-year title drought in style, battling back from six down to beat local veteran Sung Mao Chang by two to capture the TPGA Open crown at the CCK Golf Club in Taichung, Taiwan yesterday.

The stirring victory didn’t only put the amiable 37-year-old Thai back on the winning stage but also put the Philippine Golf Tour Asia on radar of the PGA of Taiwan (TPGA), having ended the locals domination of the 85-year-old event at the quaint military layout affiliated to Taiwan’s Air Force.

“I didn’t expect to win. Six shots were too big a deficit to overcome. But I worked my way back and hit birdies at the back,” said Artjanawat, whose come-from-behind win worth $17,500 ended a long spell in various regional circuits, including the Philippine-based PGTA.

Six behind after 54 holes, Artjanawat pounced on Sung’s frontside meltdown to move within three despite a 36 then scorched the backside with a brilliant 31, spiked by three straight birdies from No. 12, as he emerged the bewildered winner in the event that faced uncertainties following a rain-marred first round.

But Artjanawat, who last won in Malaysia in 2014, delivered the biggest surprise with that sizzling finish although he said later he only knew he had the championship in the back after sinking a four-footer for birdie on the 16th, giving him a two-shot cushion he preserved with two clutch closing pars for a second five-under card and a 14-under 274 total.

Jay Bayron, meanwhile, finished with a flourish, birdying two of the last three holes to card a 70 as he ended up tied at 27th at 286.

“It was a good experience. The greens here were very unpredictable but I knew I could’ve finished better,” said Bayron, the lone Filipino entry in the event put up by ICTSI and co-sanctioned by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. “I just hope more Filipinos would compete overseas in the future. Playing against a different of rivals on unfamiliar courses will only make us better.”

Artjanawat also relished the chance to compete and be able to end years of frustration in pursuit of the elusive victory.

“It’s a big confidence boost. Now I feel I can fight on the top level against the best in the region,” added Artjanawat, who placed 22nd in last year’s PGT Asia Order of Merit ranking and groped for joint 29th in the PGTA first leg at Luisita last month.

His victory also augured well for the region’s emerging circuit, which held its first tournament abroad after three years with one of its mainstays emerging as the winner. Artjanawat also became the first foreigner to win here, frustrating a number of locals who had braced for a romp by Sung after surging to a whopping five-shot lead over compatriot Hung Chien Yao after 54 holes.

But Sung failed to recover from a 39 start and failed to match Artjanawat’s blistering finish to settle for a 36 and a 75 for 276.

“I made a lot of bad shots, hit a lot of trees,” rued Sung.

As Sung floundered, Hugn took over the lead in one stretch but like his compatriot, he lost in the face of Artjanawat’s superb backside game he sparked with a 10-foot birdie on No. 10. But it was not until he racked up that three-birdie binge that he found himself on top of the heap then buried another three-foot birdie putt on the 16th to all but wrap up the championship.

Hung also closed out with a 36 and dropped to third at 277 after a 71 while another Thai Donlapatchai Niyomchon shot a 69 for fourth at 278 followed by Wang Tsung Chieh and Thai Sae Ueng Nirun, who carded identical 69s to share fifth place at 279.

Luisita leg winner Namchok Tantipokhakul fired a 68 and fellow Thai Polthai Tawit matched par 72 as they shared seventh place with Taiwanese Huang Chi, who shot a 70, at 280 as five PGT Asia bets finished in the Top 10. 

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Raptors beat Bucks to reach first NBA final
6 hours ago
The Raptors won the series in six games as Saturday's contest at Scotiabank Arena was a mirror image of game five, featuring...
Sports
After impressive stint, Rondina, Pons bow out of FIVB Beach Volleyball Boracay Open
6 hours ago
The country matched its best Beach World Tour finish of fifth place in the Manila Open 1-star last year with Rondina and Dzi...
Sports
SEA Games events back to 529
By Joaquin Henson | May 26, 2019 - 12:00am
Five sports reflected changes in their list of events as the Southeast Asian Games Federation continued to tweak the agenda of competitions in the 30th edition of the 11-nation conclave that the Philippines will...
Sports
Sung Mao-Chang pulls away by 5; Jay Bayron rallies but fades
By Dante Navarro | 18 hours ago
Taiwanese Sung Mao-Chang put away Thai Tawit Polthai’s and young compatriot Tseng Tzu Hao’s early threats with...
Sports
LeBron 'likes' Kyrie in a Lakers jersey
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
James 'liked' a manipulated photo of Irving where the star guard is donning a Lakers jersey.
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Steffen-Duke faceoff up in CT IRONMAN 70. 3
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Swiss Caroline Steffen and Aussie Dimity Lee Duke gear up for another clash of power and endurance tipped to go down-to-the-wire...
Sports
1 hour ago
Que rallies to finish joint 4th in Kansai Open
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Angelo Que churned out a solid seven-under 65 and salvaged a share of fourth in the Kansai Open Golf Championship ruled by...
Sports
1 hour ago
PVL: PacificTown Army overcomes BaliPure in four sets
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Led by imports Lena Lymareva and Jenelle Jordan, Army gave a rousing start to their Premier Volleyball League Reinforced...
Sports
6 hours ago
Next man UP: Perasol sees Manzo as Maroons' new leader
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
With Desiderio now off to the pros, it's Manzo's time to step up after his fellow Cebuano. 
Sports
18 hours ago
North Port gets big scare vs importless NLEX
By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
Sean Anthony saved NorthPort from the blushes as he keyed the Batang Pier’s grindout 83-79 win over importless NLEX...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with