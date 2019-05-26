UAAP
Falcons outshine Knights
(The Philippine Star) - May 26, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Adamson turned back erstwhile Group B leader Letran, 89-85, yesterday to seize a share of the lead with Lyceum of the Philippines University in the Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup 2019 at the Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

Jerick Ahanmisi fired a team-high 17 points as the Falcons zoomed to the top alongside the idle Pirates on 3-1 (win-loss) records while sending the Knights down to third spot after absorbing their second defeat against four wins.

It spoiled the return of Letran’s Jerick Balanza, who sizzled with a game-best 20 points on his first game since tweaking an ankle last week.

Adamson coach Franz Pumaren later rued his team’s poor finish that nearly cost them the win.

“It showed that we still need a lot of work,” said Pumaren.

The Falcons led by double-digits almost all throughout the game, the last at 79-68 with a little over five minutes to go.

The Knights, behind Balanza’s heroics, tried to mount one last fight back but lost steam in the end.

In Group A action earlier, University of the Phl trounced Centro Escolar U, 68-62.

