Adamson's Jerom Lastimosa attacks the Letran defense in their game against the Knights in the FilOil Flying V Preseason Cup on Saturday. Lastimosa finished with 15 points.
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
FilOil Preseason Cup: Adamson soars past Letran
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 25, 2019 - 5:36pm

SAN JUAN, Philippines — The Adamson Soaring Falcons overcame the Letran Knights, 89-85, in the FilOil Flying V Preseason Cup held in San Juan on Saturday.

The Falcons were on top from the get-go, with Letran unable to take the lead the whole game.

Led by the offense of Jerrick Ahanmisi and Jerom Lastimosa, the San Marcelino squad took care of business against Letran.

Jerrick Balanza and the Knights kept themselves in the match with aggressive offense inside.

But Letran just couldn't get past the hump as the Falcons held on for the victory.

Adamson improves to a 3-1 record while the Knights suffer their second loss of the tournament.

Letran sports a 4-2 record.

