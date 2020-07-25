LIVE Coverage: State of the Nation Address 2020
PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - July 25, 2020 - 2:43pm
President Rodrigo Duterte is set to deliver his fifth State of the Nation Address at the Batasang Pambansa complex before a joint session of Congress on July 27, 2020 at 2 p.m.. Will he bare the government's recovery plan as the Philippines is facing a health crisIs and economic instability?
