LIVE Coverage: State of the Nation Address 2020
PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - July 25, 2020 - 2:43pm

President Rodrigo Duterte is set to deliver his fifth State of the Nation Address at the Batasang Pambansa complex before a joint session of Congress on July 27, 2020 at 2 p.m.. Will he bare the government's recovery plan as the Philippines is facing a health crisIs and economic instability?

Philstar
With ABS-CBN off the air, Filipinos lose a way of life, sociologist says
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
Sociology professor Mario Aguja stated it plainly: Filipinos love TV.
Bantag: I can be replaced
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Gerald Bantag says he is willing to be removed from his post if he has lost...
Locsin: ABS-CBN takeover trespassing, theft
By Pia Lee Brago | 1 day ago
Trespassers at the ABS-CBN compound in Quezon City could be “shot” under the law as the act of taking over the...
Philippines seeks access to US COVID-19 vaccine
By Christina Mendez | 16 hours ago
Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez has made representations with Washington to allow the Philippines access...
Ban reimposed on non-essential overseas travel
By Christina Mendez | 16 hours ago
With only one insurance company willing to offer a package for travel risks related to COVID-19, the Inter-Agency Task Force...
By PhilstarLIVE | A few seconds ago
Will he bare the government's recovery plan as the Philippines is facing a health crisIs and economic instability?
Senate to probe corruption, mismanagement allegations vs PhilHealth — Lacson
Sen. Panfilo Lacson on Friday announced that an investigation into what he called the "unabated corruption and mismanagement"...
Disney pushes back 'Mulan,' 'Star Wars,' 'Avatar' due to pandemic
Disney announced on Thursday that the coronavirus pandemic had forced it to indefinitely postpone the release of big-budget...
4 Air Force personnel killed, 1 injured in chopper crash
Four personnel of the Philippine Air Force died while one was injured when their helicopter crashed in Cauauyan City, Isabela...
Physician licensure exams to proceed in September
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
The examination, which is the second part of the March tests, is tentatively scheduled on September 20 and 21.
