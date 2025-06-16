Tak-Tak-Tak through time: The evolution of Aji-No-Moto packaging and the flavor of every Filipino kitchen

MANILA, Philippines — For generations of Filipino households, the sound “tak-tak-tak®” and the red bowl mark on a pack of AJI-NO-MOTO® Umami Seasoning have been more than just symbols of good flavor—they’ve been a staple of home-cooked meals and a trusted kitchen companion.

Now in 2025, Ajinomoto Philippines Corporation proudly unveils a fresh, modern look for its iconic umami seasoning to celebrate its legacy of tradition, innovation and its renewed commitment to the Filipino kitchen.

The new design retains the beloved red bowl motif, a globally trusted emblem of umami, while introducing a sleek, contemporary aesthetic that better speaks to the evolving preferences of today’s home cooks, especially the younger generation.

Alongside the clean new look is a joyful nod to Filipino culture: the charming AjiPanda® character and the iconic Tak-Tak-Tak® catchphrase—an auditory tradition that’s delighted generations.

“We want the packaging to reflect what AJI-NO-MOTO® stands for—satisfaction and shared moments at the table,” said Mika Makino, director for sales, marketing and PR at Ajinomoto Philippines. “This innovation is part of our global mission to stay relevant while remaining true to our roots.”

A journey of innovation

AJI-NO-MOTO® has always been more than just a kitchen staple; throughout the years it's been a consistent partner in every lovingly prepared meal.

The Ajinomoto journey began with Prof. Kikunae Ikeda's groundbreaking discovery of umami in 1908—the fifth basic taste. Motivated by a desire to improve nutrition and flavor, Ikeda’s innovation sparked the birth of AJI-NO-MOTO®, transforming the way the world cooks.

In the Philippines, the beloved umami seasoning first reached Filipino households in 1958, introducing Filipino families to more flavorful, well-balanced dishes.

By 1996, the packaging adopted a more consumer-friendly visual, with clearer branding and bolder text that emphasized “umami seasoning” as a flavor enhancer, strengthening its household appeal.

The umami packaging saw a major refresh in 2009 with a bolder makeover. The refresh brought crisper lines, brighter reds, with each element aligning with shifts in consumer needs and design sensibilities. The move helped the brand stay relevant amid growing market competition and rising consumer expectations.

Ajinomoto Philippines took a pioneering step toward sustainability in 2019 by adopting paper packaging. By 2022, the 45g umami seasoning pack transitioned fully to natural renewable paper materials. This move is part of the company’s commitment to reducing its environmental footprint in support of its global sustainability efforts.

In 2023, Ajinomoto undertook a strategic rebranding that focused on strengthening its appeal to the younger GenZ and millennial consumers. The updated brand logo, now made simpler and smoother emphasized the brand’s name and red bowl motif with the aim to preserve the familiar bowl image—a visual bridge connecting generations of Filipino cooks. This minimalist aesthetic reflects modern tastes while staying rooted in its heritage.

A taste that endures

As Filipino kitchens continue to evolve, AJI-NO-MOTO® remains a constant. The 2025 brand refresh combines modernity, nostalgia and local flavor. The updated packaging retains the unmistakable red bowl mark, but now pairs it with a more vibrant aesthetic that feels both fresh and familiar.

Because no matter the decade, no matter the dish, the familiar Tak-Tak-Tak® of AJI-NO-MOTO® will always mean one thing: lasa na maalaga, sarap na maasahan.

