^

Supplements

Make this Christmas the Pasko-est celebration with Jollibee Chickenjoy!

The Philippine Star
November 11, 2024 | 5:11pm
Make this Christmas the Pasko-est celebration with Jollibee Chickenjoy!
At the center of countless Filipino tables is none other than Jollibee Chickenjoy—the perfect dish for an all-out Christmas celebration!

MANILA, Philippines — Christmas is truly a one-of-a-kind celebration in the Philippines. As the special day approaches, Filipinos pour their hearts into making the season more joyful and memorable for their loved ones. From festive reunions to thoughtful gifts, everything about Christmas in the Philippines is “all-out."

And when it comes to gatherings, no Filipino celebration is complete without the best food that brings everyone together. At the center of countless Filipino tables is none other than Jollibee Chickenjoy—the perfect dish for an all-out Christmas celebration! Known for its crispylicious skin and juicylicious meat, Chickenjoy has been a part of Filipino families’ Christmas celebrations for generations, bringing not only the best in taste but also the best in joy.

Jollibee conveys this message in their new Christmas campaign with the tagline “Para Pasko-est, Chickenjoyest!” To make Christmas truly “Pasko-est”—the most joyful and memorable it can be—there’s no addition quite like Jollibee’s Chickenjoy.

The campaign showcases Jollibee’s latest TV commercial featuring Anne Curtis, who joins a lively celebration made even more joyful by Chickenjoy. With Chickenjoy adding a special touch to every gathering, the celebration comes alive with gift-giving, dancing, singing and sharing lighthearted moments that truly capture the spirit of Christmas.

“Chickenjoy isn’t just the best in taste, it’s also the best in joy that can elevate every celebration.  We want our customers to have an all-out, joy-filled holiday season, and they can always count on Chickenjoy to make their moments with loved ones even more special,” Jollibee Philippines Marketing Director for Masterbrand, Chickenjoy and Beverages Luis Berba said.

So this Christmas season, head to your nearest Jollibee and go all-out with the one and only Chickenjoy, available via dine-in, take-out, or drive-thru. You can also have it delivered via the Jollibee App, JollibeeDelivery.com, #87000, GrabFood and foodpanda!

 

For all the latest updates, like Jollibee on Facebook, subscribe to Jollibee Philippines on YouTube, and follow @jollibee on X, Instagram, and TikTok.

Editor's Note: This press release for Jollibee is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.

 

vuukle comment

CHICKENJOY

CHRISTMAS

JOLLIBEE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Filipino at Tsino Magkaibigan Foundation, FFCCCII provide P60 million in Typhoon Relief across regions
13 days ago

Filipino at Tsino Magkaibigan Foundation, FFCCCII provide P60 million in Typhoon Relief across regions

By Wilson Lee Flores | 13 days ago
The Filipino at Tsino Magkaibigan Foundation and FFCCCII recently deployed immediate relief for typhoon-hit communities of...
Supplements
fbtw
Alsons Dev expands with Nurtura, offering quality homes for young families
14 days ago

Alsons Dev expands with Nurtura, offering quality homes for young families

14 days ago
Finding a home that fits your growing family's ever-changing needs and budgets is a vital step towards stability.
Supplements
fbtw
Reshaping urban and industrial landscapes
October 25, 2024 - 8:00am

Reshaping urban and industrial landscapes

October 25, 2024 - 8:00am
The transformation of urban and industrial landscapes in the Philippines is playing a pivotal role in driving economic growth...
Supplements
fbtw
People-centric projects that are reshaping everyday living
October 24, 2024 - 9:00am

People-centric projects that are reshaping everyday living

October 24, 2024 - 9:00am
The developments recognized at the PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards 2024 exemplify the future of everyday living,...
Supplements
fbtw
Blueprints for a greener future
October 23, 2024 - 8:00am

Blueprints for a greener future

October 23, 2024 - 8:00am
These PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards 2024-winning developments set a benchmark for environmental stewardship and...
Supplements
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with