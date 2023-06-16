New Champion confirmed! realme C53 arrives June 22

Launching publicly via Facebook, TikTok and YouTube simultaneous livestream on June 22 at 6 p.m., the realme C53 is positioned as a stylish, segment-leading device for the young.

Get to know more about the Champion looks of realme’s latest C-Series model, launching via Facebook, TikTok and YouTube on June 22 at 6 p.m.

MANILA, Philippines — realme Philippines confirms the arrival of its latest Champion in the budget segment, the all-new realme C53.

Following the success of the realme C55, launched last April to numerous sold-out records within the first day of its online and offline availability, the realme C53 brings together yet again the Champion-level aesthetics and features for a bang-for-your-buck smartphone.

Here are three things to get you hyped up for the upcoming realme C53!

1. It will be realme’s thinnest phone to date

At only 7.49mm thin, the realme C53 will be realme’s thinnest phone to date. This makes it slimmer than anything the brand has released before—and yes, that includes models from the mid-range Number Series and the flagship-level GT Series.

To put that into perspective: the realme C53 is going to be thinner than its predecessor, last year’s realme C33 which sits at 8.3mm; and even the realme 10 Pro+ 5G, which is at 7.95mm. This new Champion device will not only feel more comfortable in your hand, it will definitely fit your pockets better, too.

2. It’s designed to stand out

realme made sure that its new Champion device will be a conversation piece you can show off to your friends by implementing what’s called the “Gold Filament Gradient Coating Process”.

Quite a mouthful, we know—but basically, it’s a segment-first manufacturing process that envelops the realme C53’s exterior with six layers of optical gradient coating, allowing you to experience a million different raster textures when held under multiple angles and lighting conditions. (Remember those brilliant optical illusions we enjoyed as kids, called Cross View Stereograms? It will be like magically staring into stardust!)

Combine that with the extremely popular right-angle bezel design and the Dual Camera with Flash back module, and you’ve got yourself a true head-turner of a smartphone.

3. It comes in two gorgeous colors

Lastly, the realme C53 will have two colorways: Champion Gold and Mighty Black.

This time around, realme Philippines brings in the most in-demand colors for its latest budget segment Champion, knowing that the Squad will be looking for a new approach to the classics. Gold, traditionally associated with a podium finish, gets reimagined to be the color of everyday Champions: promising a daily tech companion that wins in both looks and features.

To discover more of the realme C53, including its specs, pricing and first selling offers, make sure to tune in to the livestream on June 22 at 6 p.m. only on realme Philippines’ official Facebook, TikTok and YouTube channels.

For more information and all the latest updates, follow realme Philippines’ Official Facebook page at http://facebook.com/realmePhilippines or visit the official realme website at https://www.realme.com/ph.