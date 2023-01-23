WATCH: 'Ambulance chasing' may leave Philippine seafarers high and dry

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino seafarers are at risk of not being able to come aboard shipping vessels in the next 10 years if industry issues are not addressed, a maritime group warned.



The International Maritime Employers Council (IMEC) said that the practice of "ambulance chasing" among lawyers has led to a decrease in Filipinos being hired by maritime employers.



Ambulance chasing is the practice of persuading someone who was injured on the job to seek monetary damages against the responsible party. While workers deserve compensation for work-related injuries, "ambulance chasers" seek large settlements for even minor injuries because the lawyers get bigger percentages of the compensation.