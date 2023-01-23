^

News Videos

WATCH: 'Ambulance chasing' may leave Philippine seafarers high and dry

Martin Ramos - Philstar.com
January 23, 2023 | 7:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino seafarers are at risk of not being able to come aboard shipping vessels in the next 10 years if industry issues are not addressed, a maritime group warned.

The International Maritime Employers Council (IMEC) said that the practice of "ambulance chasing" among lawyers has led to a decrease in Filipinos being hired by maritime employers.

Ambulance chasing is the practice of persuading someone who was injured on the job to seek monetary damages against the responsible party. While workers deserve compensation for work-related injuries, "ambulance chasers" seek large settlements for even minor injuries because the lawyers get bigger percentages of the compensation.

SEAFARERS PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
WATCH: Senators grill Bureau of Customs for going after pasalubongs
4 days ago

WATCH: Senators grill Bureau of Customs for going after pasalubongs

By Martin Ramos | 4 days ago
Senator Raffy Tulfo questioned as to why the agency has not caught any big-time smugglers and instead focused their attention...
News Videos
fbtw
WATCH: Court of Tax Appeals: Rappler not a tax evader
5 days ago

WATCH: Court of Tax Appeals: Rappler not a tax evader

By Martin Ramos | 5 days ago
The CTA ruled that "no civil liability may be adjudged against the accused as the alleged unpaid tax obligations have not...
News Videos
fbtw
ANYARE?: What a year the first week of 2023 has been
5 days ago

ANYARE?: What a year the first week of 2023 has been

5 days ago
A purge among cops, a bombshell acquittal, a massive airspace outage and a celebrity getting canceled — all during the...
News Videos
fbtw
WATCH: Comparing the airport fiascos of the USA and the Philippines
5 days ago

WATCH: Comparing the airport fiascos of the USA and the Philippines

By Martin Ramos | 5 days ago
Both the Philippines and the United States of America (USA) experienced their own airport fiascos to kick off the new ye...
News Videos
fbtw
WATCH: Why are thousands of Filipino nurses moving abroad?
5 days ago

WATCH: Why are thousands of Filipino nurses moving abroad?

By Martin Ramos | 5 days ago
Higher pay and benefits are just a few reasons why Filipino nursing students are opting to study and work overseas.
News Videos
fbtw
WATCH: Philippines needs more air traffic controllers
12 days ago

WATCH: Philippines needs more air traffic controllers

By Martin Ramos | 12 days ago
CAAP said the government is unable to match the salaries and benefits being offered by countries in the Middle East for...
News Videos
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with