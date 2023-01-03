^

Letters to the Editor

BBM’s China visit

The Philippine Star
January 3, 2023 | 12:00am

Forge a friendship with Chinese leaders, but bring up the issue with boldness, Mr. President.  

The West Philippine Sea row must be addressed apart from and unrelated to every other dealing the Philippines and China may freshly establish between them as a result of President Bongbong Marcos’ state visit to China this week. It is the most important agenda of the trip. Refuse deflection. Prepare thyself. 

Beijing needs to back down from doing wrong in the hotly contested/disputed sea and start negotiating with the Philippine government sincerely. Or else Beijing’s pronouncements pertinent to the issue are all hogwash, mere publicity stunts that are meant to fool and bamboozle the world. Make the right move, sir. 

China’s every move in the West Philippine Sea is a violent move, sans using bombs and artillery. 

A full-blown war between China and the Philippines (with its allied nations) can be avoided through negotiations and by both states abiding by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). There is no other way.  

China needs to come to grips with reality or it is bound to lose more than what it craves to gain, ultimately. We love you China. – Reni M. Valenzuela [email protected]

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest

‘Corruption at NIA’

10 days ago
Last week, through news reports, I learned that I had been replaced as acting administrator of the National Irrigation Administration.
10 days ago
Letters to the Editor
fbtw

PDEA responds

12 days ago
This has reference to two columns “Sentinel” authored by Mr. Ramon Tulfo entitled “Caught red-handed” and “Betrayal of the highest order” dated Dec. 10 and Dec. 13, 2022.
12 days ago
Letters to the Editor
fbtw

Address real needs of MSMEs

14 days ago
The employers group was tasked by PBBM a couple of months ago to help MSMEs rev up the economy and hire more; their response was more plans for tutoring MSMEs on managerial and marketing skills, developing their...
14 days ago
Letters to the Editor
fbtw

A matter of trust

December 11, 2022 - 12:00am
The bright boys and girls in Congress and in the government’s economic team have been talking themselves hoarse trying to convince the man in the street to buy into their latest bright idea the sovereign wealth...
December 11, 2022 - 12:00am
Letters to the Editor
fbtw

Statement re Sovereign Wealth Fund proposal

December 11, 2022 - 12:00am
The Philippines already has in existence variations of sovereign wealth funds: the Malampaya Fund, the National Development Company and the BSP, SSS, GSIS all operate their reserves similar to sovereign wealth ...
December 11, 2022 - 12:00am
Letters to the Editor
fbtw

No! No! No!

December 6, 2022 - 12:00am
It’s all about the Maharlika Wealth Fund these days, sidelining the pompano/salmon fiasco, the onion smuggling (at last weekend’s market, it was P400 a kilo for white onions from Australia, as the smuggled...
December 6, 2022 - 12:00am
Letters to the Editor
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with