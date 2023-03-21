^

Forex & Stocks

1$:54.440

The Philippine Star
March 21, 2023 | 5:00pm
1$:54.440

1$:54.440 UP

Closing as of 5:00 PM

FOREX

STOCKS
1$:54.675

1$:54.675

1 day ago
1$:54.675
Forex & Stocks
Latest
1$:54.440

1$:54.440

3 hours ago
1$:54.440
Forex & Stocks
1$:54.675

1$:54.675

1 day ago
1$:54.675
Forex & Stocks
1$:54.710

1$:54.710

2 days ago
1$:54.710
Forex & Stocks
1$:54.710

1$:54.710

3 days ago
1$:54.710
Forex & Stocks
1$:54.860

1$:54.860

5 days ago
1$:54.860
Forex & Stocks
1$:54.950

1$:54.950

6 days ago
1$:54.950
Forex & Stocks
