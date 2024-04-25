^

Forex & Stocks

1$:57.780

The Philippine Star
April 25, 2024 | 5:00pm
1$:57.780

1$:57.780 DOWN

Closing as of 5:00 PM

FOREX

STOCKS
1$:57.180

1$:57.180

8 days ago
1$:57.180
Forex & Stocks
1$:56.808

1$:56.808

10 days ago
1$:56.808
Forex & Stocks
1$:56.530

1$:56.530

11 days ago
1$:56.530
Forex & Stocks
1$:57.650

1$:57.650

6 days ago
1$:57.650
Forex & Stocks
1$:57.000

1$:57.000

9 days ago
1$:57.000
Forex & Stocks
1$:57.190

1$:57.190

7 days ago
1$:57.190
Forex & Stocks
1$:56.530

1$:56.530

13 days ago
1$:56.530
Forex & Stocks
1$:56.500

1$:56.500

14 days ago
1$:56.500
Forex & Stocks
1$:56.500

1$:56.500

April 7, 2024 - 5:00pm
1$:56.500
Forex & Stocks
